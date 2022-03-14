Oklahoma City stop rescheduled for Pearl Jam tour

The tour cease on the Paycom Heart is scheduled for Sept. 20.

After having its tour postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pearl Jam is again on the highway and coming to Oklahoma Metropolis.Pearl Jam postponed its tour in March 2020 due to issues over the virus. About two years later, Pearl Jam will hit the highway for its North American tour.The tour cease on the Paycom Heart is scheduled for Sept. 20.A particular ticket pre-sale for all tour dates began Monday for present eligible Pearl Jam Ten Membership members, and there might be no common public sale. A information launch says all public tickets might be out there by Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration.Click on right here for extra ticket info.

A particular ticket pre-sale for all tour dates began Monday for present eligible Pearl Jam Ten Membership members, and there might be no common public sale. A information launch says all public tickets might be out there by Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration.

