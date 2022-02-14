Oklahoma City store teams up with library for Black History Month

This Black History Month, an Oklahoma grocery store is giving customers and children a chance to learn about history.>> Related: Oklahoma chef makes impact in historic Deep Deuce districtShoppers at the recently opened Homeland store near Northeast 36th Street and Lincoln Boulevard have an opportunity to read about Black history thanks to a partnership between the store and the Ralph Ellison Library.”We wanted to partner with the Ralph Ellison Library to provide a loaner shelf,” said Laura Zappi, with Homeland.The Ralph Ellison Library loaner shelf will feature children’s books and other titles for adults related specifically to Black history. The hope is children can grab a book while their parents shop or people can sit down and read in the cafe.”They can take it home if they want to,” Zappi said. “We would love it if they brought it back or bring a different book. It’s a loaner shelf.”The loaner shelf will be in place until the end of February.”Anything we have left at the end of the month will be donated back to the library,” Zappi said.The Homeland store also will hold a children’s storytime event for children ages 5 to 10. The event is scheduled for 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 19.

