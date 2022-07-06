Oklahoma City Thunder 2022 Summer League Roster

With the NBA season at an finish and the 2022 NBA Draft full, the offseason is underway. That contains the NBA Summer League, which is a chance for all 30 groups to see younger gamers in motion. In this collection, TGH will undergo each Summer League staff’s roster make-up. Check our NBA web page for extra as we replace this collection.

Here is the 2022 Summer League roster for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

(List in alphabetical order)

Robert Baker, Stockton Kings

Gabe Brown, Michigan State

Ousmane Dieng, NZ Breakers

Abdul Gaddy, Promitheas Patras

Josh Giddey, Thunder

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Vít Krejčí, Thunder

Tre Mann, Thunder

Eugene Omoruyi, Thunder

Aleksej Pokusevski, Thunder

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Thunder

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Lindy Walters III, Thunder

Aaron Wiggins, Thunder

Jalen Williams, Santa Clara

Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

Stay tuned for extra breaking NBA content material, together with preseason strikes, contract updates and extra news from each staff.

