Oklahoma City Thunder 2022 Summer League Roster

With the NBA season at an finish and the 2022 NBA Draft full, the offseason is underway. That contains the NBA Summer League, which is a chance for all 30 groups to see younger gamers in motion. In this collection, TGH will undergo each Summer League staff’s roster make-up. Check our NBA web page for extra as we replace this collection.
Here is the 2022 Summer League roster for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
(List in alphabetical order)
- Robert Baker, Stockton Kings
- Gabe Brown, Michigan State
- Ousmane Dieng, NZ Breakers
- Abdul Gaddy, Promitheas Patras
- Josh Giddey, Thunder
- Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
- Vít Krejčí, Thunder
- Tre Mann, Thunder
- Eugene Omoruyi, Thunder
- Aleksej Pokusevski, Thunder
- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Thunder
- Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
- Lindy Walters III, Thunder
- Aaron Wiggins, Thunder
- Jalen Williams, Santa Clara
- Jaylin Williams, Arkansas
