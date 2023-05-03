Oklahoma City trust company owner convicted of drug trafficking





Debra Lynn Mercer-Erwin, owner of Oklahoma City-based Aircraft Guaranty Corp, has been convicted via a federal jury on two drug conspiracy felonies, in addition to cash laundering and cord fraud in reference to a Ponzi scheme. Prosecutors hailed the case as “landmark”, marking the primary time an airplane trust company owner has been attempted and convicted of such fees. The fees arose because of an investigation into Mercer-Erwin’s company in 2019, which came upon that over 1000 planes had a registered deal with to 2 P.O. Boxes in Texas, in spite of missing an airport. Furthermore, witnesses testified that once Mercer-Erwin’s indictment, the quantity of drug flights via planes registered with N-tail numbers won via US trusts had dropped considerably in Central America. Foreign nationals can’t get US registration for his or her airplane, however the FAA permits overseas nationals to achieve US registration for his or her airplane via moving the identify to a trust company. By gaining US registration, the planes of overseas homeowners download an N quantity that permits them higher get admission to and, arguably, much less scrutiny inside of the USA. “It is vital for them to know exactly where these planes are, who’s operating them, what’s being done,” stated lead federal prosecutor Ernest Gonzalez. Mercer-Erwin admitted in a observation in December 2020 that 10 of her planes had drug connections and that she was hoping to get a “big payout” from the Ponzi scheme that she stated ran from 2014 to 2020. Investors declare to have misplaced some $240 million, in step with court docket information and their civil legal professionals. After two-and-half days of deliberations, and 13 days of testimony, the jury returned their verdict. Prosecutors requested that Mercer-Erwin be taken into custody, and Judge Amos Mazzant agreed. “They convicted her of the most serious charges,” Judge Mazzant instructed her legal professional.