Oklahoma City wind, dry weather has crews battling multiple fires

The dry and windy climate in Oklahoma Metropolis saved crews busy battling a number of fires within the space.On Sunday, a number of brush fires got here inside ft of houses and companies.At Wilshire and Musgrave boulevards, the fireplace is out however has left its mark within the charred area. The fireplace got here inside ft of a church.By the point KOCO 5 arrived on the scene, a lot of the fireplace had been extinguished however crews had been nonetheless at work placing out numerous scorching spots.Elsewhere, in McLoud, one other brush fireplace burned not less than 10 acres of land. At the least three totally different departments responded close to Southeast 104thStreet and Walker Lane. No constructions had been broken and landscaping performed a serious function in ensuring these constructions had been untouched.”One of many huge issues that helped save these houses was the truth that they’d all of their lawns lower and clear. That’s normally an enormous issue, particularly with low humidity and low winds,” mentioned Battalion Chief Mike Paschal of the OKC Fireplace Division.On prime of no houses being broken, there have been additionally no accidents reported on the fireplace on 104th Avenue and Walker Lane.Fireplace officers mentioned it’s at all times good to be ready for brush fires and have a hose connected, however don’t threat your security if the fireplace turns into too giant.

