Oklahoma City Zoo adds free ASL interpreters

The interpreters will likely be out there on the zoo on the second Saturday of each month.

The Oklahoma Metropolis Zoo is making it simpler for everybody to get pleasure from their go to.The zoo is including free American Signal Language interpreters who will likely be on the zoo on the second Saturday of each month. The interpreters will likely be on the sea lion and elephant displays, together with another particular occasions.Additionally they will likely be out there for the Wild Encounter experiences.This system begins Saturday, March 12.

The Oklahoma Metropolis Zoo is making it simpler for everybody to get pleasure from their go to.

The zoo is including free American Signal Language interpreters who will likely be on the zoo on the second Saturday of each month. The interpreters will likely be on the sea lion and elephant displays, together with another particular occasions.

Additionally they will likely be out there for the Wild Encounter experiences.

This system begins Saturday, March 12.