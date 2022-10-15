Oklahoma commit Colton Vasek expected at Texas game

The Texas Longhorns might have an elite edge speeding prospect readily available for his or her game with Iowa State. The indisputable fact that he might be contemplating leaving a rival faculty makes it much more important.

Oklahoma defensive finish dedication Colton Vasek is expected to be present for the Longhorns’ game towards the Iowa State Cyclones. His potential curiosity in Texas is encouraging, however that’s not the largest story of the anticipated go to.

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables has a no-visit coverage for Oklahoma commitments. That’s Venables’ prerogative, however his coverage will probably be examined with Vasek. Now, we’ll see if the first-year Oklahoma head coach will preserve his phrase.

Here’s a glance at how social media is taking the news up to now.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire