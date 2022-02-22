Oklahoma company targeted in rape kit data breach

An Oklahoma company was the target in a data breach involving rape kits.Sexual assault victims had their personal information exposed in a system data breach.An unauthorized third party accessed the sensitive information through DNA Solutions, which has rape kit information stored in their system.DNA Solutions is a lab that focuses on both relationship and forensic testing. The company performed forensic testing for the Oklahoma City Police Department.The Department collects DNA evidence for rape victims called rape kits. The kits are then sent to DNA Solutions for testing.The company said that the breach happened in November. They sent a statement saying that they immediately secured the network, engaged cyber security experts and notified federal law enforcement.DNA Solutions officials said that the data did not include social security numbers, driver’s license information or financial information. They said in part, “Protecting data is a responsibility we approach with the utmost seriousness, and we are committed to safeguarding against future threats.”They have also sent a letter to those victims who may have been impacted.OKCPD also released a statement that said in part, “Although DNA Solutions, Inc. has indicated that they intend to notify individuals of the possible compromise of personal information, the Oklahoma City Police Department has decided to send its own notification.”They are also offering those impacted complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services.

