Oklahoma continues to see hazardous road conditions Thursday







Snow continued during the overnight hours Wednesday night going into Thursday, leaving hazardous road conditions in Oklahoma.Open the video player above for the latest from KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder.Below is a running blog for winter weather updates Thursday in Oklahoma. 11:50 a.m. Thursday Update: Mayor David Holt spoke with the KOCO 5 team about the winter weather conditions in Oklahoma City. Watch the video player below to hear from the mayor. 11:40 a.m. Thursday Update: KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox was reporting from along Interstate 35 near the Tecumseh exit in Norman, where she says conditions have deteriorated since Wednesday night.Watch the video player below for Taylor’s report. 11:25 a.m. Thursday Update: Edmond Public Schools officials announced that school and all evening activities for Friday have been canceled.10:25 a.m. Thursday Update: A unicorn was spotted in the Oklahoma snow – or a person dressed as a unicorn had some fun in the winter weather.Karis Dick shared a video on KOCO 5’s uLocal page of a hilarious snow moment in a Yukon neighborhood. Click here to watch the video.9:50 a.m. Thursday Update: KOCO 5 reporter Zach Rael was live in Newalla, where the Kickapoo Turnpike is blanketed with snow. There wasn’t a lot of traffic on the turnpike that not only is snow-packed but also has a layer of ice on it.Watch the video player below for Zach’s report. 9:40 a.m. Thursday Update: Kristy Yager, with the city of Oklahoma City, spoke with KOCO 5 about the morning-hours conditions within the city. Watch the video player to hear from Kristy. 9:25 a.m. Thursday Update: Several drivers have gotten stuck on snow-covered roads and highways Thursday morning.KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong found a stuck car on Airport Road in Oklahoma City. He got a shovel and helped the driver the best he could until a tow truck arrived.Watch the video player below to see what happened. 8:20 a.m. Thursday Update: The snowy conditions Thursday morning have caused some crashes on Oklahoma roads and highways. KOCO 5 First Alert Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong found a scene near Newcastle where an SUV crashed and had its bend end resting on a cable barrier.KOCO 5 is unsure of injuries related to the crash. Watch the video player below for Michael’s report.8 a.m. Thursday Update: OG&E officials say about 1,500 customers in the western portions of the Oklahoma City metro and the Fort Smith, Arkansas area. Crews are still working to restore power.Overnight crews restored power to a large outage that affected more than 6,000 customers, according to a news release. OG&E continues to see outages related to power lines.Click here for more information from OG&E’s System Watch.6:30 a.m. Thursday Update: Almost 1,400 OG&E customers in Oklahoma are without power Thursday morning.The power company’s System Watch shows that, as of 6:30 a.m., the areas with the most reported outages are Calumet (442), Rock Island (249), Oklahoma City (219) and Cameron (175).Click here for more information from OG&E’s System Watch.6 a.m. Thursday Update: KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says Oklahoma is not done with the snow just yet. Many areas in the Sooner State are expected to get more snow, with the majority of the state expecting between 1 and 3 inches of snow.Open the video player below to watch Jonathan’s latest winter weather timeline.5:30 a.m. Thursday Update: Crews with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority continue to treat and clear highways, interstates and turnpikes following Wednesday’s winter storm. Authorities discourage travel in most parts of Oklahoma as more counties are impacted by the low temperatures, snow and ice. Slick and hazardous have been reported on roads throughout the state, as officials said McCurtain County is the only place that remains unaffected so far.Highways in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas are still slick, which will impact the morning commute. Drivers can follow updated road conditions online here.Below is a list of areas on major highways impacted by crashes and/or stalled vehicles as of 5 a.m. Thursday.Eastbound I-40 remains narrowed to one lane just east of Shawnee in Pottawatomie County due to an earlier crash.Westbound I-40 is closed between US-75 South and Clearview Rd., west of Henryetta in Okfuskee County, due to a crash.Northbound I-35 is closed between Springer in Carter County and Turner Falls in Murray County due to several stalled vehicles unable to make the steep grade in the Arbuckle Mountains.Southbound I-35 is closed between Paoli and Pauls Valley in Garvin County due to several crashes. Northbound I-35 in this area is currently open but has been intermittently closed as cleanup of earlier crashes continues.Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter

Snow continued during the overnight hours Wednesday night going into Thursday, leaving hazardous road conditions in Oklahoma. Open the video player above for the latest from KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder. Below is a running blog for winter weather updates Thursday in Oklahoma. 11:50 a.m. Thursday Update: Mayor David Holt spoke with the KOCO 5 team about the winter weather conditions in Oklahoma City. Watch the video player below to hear from the mayor. 11:40 a.m. Thursday Update: KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox was reporting from along Interstate 35 near the Tecumseh exit in Norman, where she says conditions have deteriorated since Wednesday night. Watch the video player below for Taylor’s report. 11:25 a.m. Thursday Update: Edmond Public Schools officials announced that school and all evening activities for Friday have been canceled. This content is imported from Facebook.

You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. 10:25 a.m. Thursday Update: A unicorn was spotted in the Oklahoma snow – or a person dressed as a unicorn had some fun in the winter weather. Karis Dick shared a video on KOCO 5’s uLocal page of a hilarious snow moment in a Yukon neighborhood. Click here to watch the video. 9:50 a.m. Thursday Update: KOCO 5 reporter Zach Rael was live in Newalla, where the Kickapoo Turnpike is blanketed with snow. There wasn’t a lot of traffic on the turnpike that not only is snow-packed but also has a layer of ice on it. Watch the video player below for Zach’s report. 9:40 a.m. Thursday Update: Kristy Yager, with the city of Oklahoma City, spoke with KOCO 5 about the morning-hours conditions within the city. Watch the video player to hear from Kristy. 9:25 a.m. Thursday Update: Several drivers have gotten stuck on snow-covered roads and highways Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong found a stuck car on Airport Road in Oklahoma City. He got a shovel and helped the driver the best he could until a tow truck arrived. Watch the video player below to see what happened. 8:20 a.m. Thursday Update: The snowy conditions Thursday morning have caused some crashes on Oklahoma roads and highways. KOCO 5 First Alert Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong found a scene near Newcastle where an SUV crashed and had its bend end resting on a cable barrier. KOCO 5 is unsure of injuries related to the crash. Watch the video player below for Michael’s report. 8 a.m. Thursday Update: OG&E officials say about 1,500 customers in the western portions of the Oklahoma City metro and the Fort Smith, Arkansas area. Crews are still working to restore power. Overnight crews restored power to a large outage that affected more than 6,000 customers, according to a news release. OG&E continues to see outages related to power lines. Click here for more information from OG&E’s System Watch. 6:30 a.m. Thursday Update: Almost 1,400 OG&E customers in Oklahoma are without power Thursday morning. The power company’s System Watch shows that, as of 6:30 a.m., the areas with the most reported outages are Calumet (442), Rock Island (249), Oklahoma City (219) and Cameron (175). Click here for more information from OG&E’s System Watch.

6 a.m. Thursday Update: KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says Oklahoma is not done with the snow just yet. Many areas in the Sooner State are expected to get more snow, with the majority of the state expecting between 1 and 3 inches of snow. Open the video player below to watch Jonathan’s latest winter weather timeline. This content is imported from Facebook.

You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. 5:30 a.m. Thursday Update: Crews with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority continue to treat and clear highways, interstates and turnpikes following Wednesday’s winter storm. Authorities discourage travel in most parts of Oklahoma as more counties are impacted by the low temperatures, snow and ice. Slick and hazardous have been reported on roads throughout the state, as officials said McCurtain County is the only place that remains unaffected so far. Highways in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas are still slick, which will impact the morning commute. Drivers can follow updated road conditions online here. Below is a list of areas on major highways impacted by crashes and/or stalled vehicles as of 5 a.m. Thursday. Eastbound I-40 remains narrowed to one lane just east of Shawnee in Pottawatomie County due to an earlier crash.

Westbound I-40 is closed between US-75 South and Clearview Rd., west of Henryetta in Okfuskee County, due to a crash.

Northbound I-35 is closed between Springer in Carter County and Turner Falls in Murray County due to several stalled vehicles unable to make the steep grade in the Arbuckle Mountains.

Southbound I-35 is closed between Paoli and Pauls Valley in Garvin County due to several crashes. Northbound I-35 in this area is currently open but has been intermittently closed as cleanup of earlier crashes continues.

Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too. >> Check Live, Interactive Radar >> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage >> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone >> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android >> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook >> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter









Source link



