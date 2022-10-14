Oklahoma could see severe storms this weekend

Parts of Oklahoma could see showers and severe storms this weekend, with the most important hazard being the chance of hail.A marginal danger exists for a lot of the state Saturday evening going into Sunday morning.KOCO 5 meteorologist Taylor Cox says the twister and flooding dangers are low, however winds could be as much as 60 mph. She additionally mentioned there’s a medium danger for quarter-sized hail.Taylor exhibits once you could count on to see severe storms in your space. Open the video participant above for the most recent timeline. Be certain to obtain the KOCO 5 App to obtain custom-made climate alerts. You can watch our group protection on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter

Parts of Oklahoma could see showers and severe storms this weekend, with the most important hazard being the chance of hail.

A marginal danger exists for a lot of the state Saturday evening going into Sunday morning.

KOCO 5 meteorologist Taylor Cox says the twister and flooding dangers are low, however winds could be as much as 60 mph. She additionally mentioned there’s a medium danger for quarter-sized hail.

Taylor exhibits once you could count on to see severe storms in your space. Open the video participant above for the most recent timeline.

