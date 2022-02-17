Oklahoma counties under winter storm warning







Snow is falling in Oklahoma, creating hazardous road conditions for some across the state.Below is a running blog for the winter weather Thursday in Oklahoma.9 a.m. Thursday Update: The snow caused roads in northern Oklahoma to deteriorate, and high winds have added some issues.Open the video player above for the latest from KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder.8:10 a.m. Thursday Update: Roads in Oklahoma City are dry, but a band of snow has created hazardous conditions in northern Oklahoma.KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says the tail end wraps up around 10 a.m. near Enid and should be out of the area by the early afternoon.Temperatures also continue to fall in Oklahoma. Jonathan says Oklahoma will see temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens and single digits.7:30 a.m. Thursday Update: While the Oklahoma City metro is only supposed to see a dusting of snow Thursday, the northern part of the state is seeing the heaviest snowfall.KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says northern Oklahoma could see 3 to 6 inches of snow as the winter storm warning continues. 6:25 a.m. Thursday Update: Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews are treating slick spots and starting road-clearing operations in parts of northwestern and north-central Oklahoma.Highways are slick in northwestern Oklahoma as snowfall ranges from light to heavy, ODOT officials said. In north-central Oklahoma, crews report freezing rain and sleet while they treat slick spots on bridges. Highways and turnpikes in parts of central Oklahoma are wet. Authorities urge drivers to be alert because the roads could become slick as temperatures drop.Click here for more information on road conditionsThe work includes the northern Interstate 35 corridor and US-412/Cimarron Turnpike. 5:15 a.m. Thursday Update: After a brief break, winter weather is coming back to Oklahoma.KOCO Meteorologist Jonathan Conder is tracking the winter storm. He shows you how much snow will add up and where roads will become snow-covered.Open the video player below to see when winter weather and snow will impact your area.4:45 a.m. Thursday Update: The KOCO 5 viewing area is done with severe storms Thursday morning. Areas in southeastern Oklahoma could still see severe weather as storms move east.The Oklahoma City area will see moderate to heavy rain during the early morning hours before the temperatures drop.People in northern Oklahoma could see a mix of rain, sleet, ice and snow Thursday morning. Central Oklahoma could see a mix of snow and rain, with the northwestern part of the state having the highest probability of snow. The overnight and early morning precipitation could cause dangerous road conditions in northern Oklahoma. The Oklahoma City metro could see some slick spots but mainly wet roads. Temperatures will continue to drop as the day progresses. Parts of Oklahoma will be in the mid-20s by 10 a.m. Wind chills, however, will be in the teens and single digits. 3:45 a.m. Thursday Update: KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says people in Oklahoma City should prepare to grab their winter jackets, hats, gloves and mittens because below-freezing temperatures will move into the area. He added that the wind chill could be in the teens and single digits.12:45 a.m. Thursday Update: The Commissioner of Public Safety announced that some state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services from 7 a.m. to noon Thursday because of inclement weather. The counties include Alfalfa, Blaine, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Major, Woods, Kay, Noble, Osage, Payne, Pawnee, Cimarron, Texas, Beaver, Harper, Woodward and Ellis.Original Story: A winter storm warning has been issued for several counties in northern Oklahoma.The warning was issued for Harper, Woods, Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Ellis, Woodward, Major, Garfield and Dewey counties. Officials said the warning is valid from midnight Thursday until 6 p.m. Thursday.Parts of Oklahoma could see severe weather Wednesday night going into Thursday morning. KOCO 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane said the northern part of the state could see 3 to 5 inches of snowfall. Other areas of Oklahoma could see less than 1 inch of snow and sleet.Authorities also issued a winter weather advisory for several counties reaching central Oklahoma. The advisory is in effect for Oklahoma, Canadian, Lincoln, Noble, Roger Mills, Custer, Blaine, Kingfisher, Logan, Payne, Beckham, Washita and Caddo counties. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter

12:45 a.m. Thursday Update: The Commissioner of Public Safety announced that some state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services from 7 a.m. to noon Thursday because of inclement weather. The counties include Alfalfa, Blaine, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Major, Woods, Kay, Noble, Osage, Payne, Pawnee, Cimarron, Texas, Beaver, Harper, Woodward and Ellis. Original Story: A winter storm warning has been issued for several counties in northern Oklahoma. The warning was issued for Harper, Woods, Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Ellis, Woodward, Major, Garfield and Dewey counties. Officials said the warning is valid from midnight Thursday until 6 p.m. Thursday. Parts of Oklahoma could see severe weather Wednesday night going into Thursday morning. KOCO 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane said the northern part of the state could see 3 to 5 inches of snowfall. Other areas of Oklahoma could see less than 1 inch of snow and sleet. Authorities also issued a winter weather advisory for several counties reaching central Oklahoma. The advisory is in effect for Oklahoma, Canadian, Lincoln, Noble, Roger Mills, Custer, Blaine, Kingfisher, Logan, Payne, Beckham, Washita and Caddo counties.

You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

