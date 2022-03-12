Oklahoma County Detention Center detainee dies

A detainee on the Oklahoma County Detention Middle died.At roughly 7:50 p.m. Friday, detention workers discovered a detainee unresponsive. They instantly started life-saving efforts and known as for a nurse.Oklahoma Metropolis Hearth personnel arrived and continued their efforts however had been unsuccessful.Charles Moore was booked in on March 9, 2022, and his cellmate reported they each had been asleep for a number of hours.The preliminary investigation doesn’t point out any indicators of trauma.The State Medical Examiner’s Workplace will make a ultimate dedication as to the reason for loss of life.

A detainee on the Oklahoma County Detention Middle died.

At roughly 7:50 p.m. Friday, detention workers discovered a detainee unresponsive. They instantly started life-saving efforts and known as for a nurse.

Oklahoma Metropolis Hearth personnel arrived and continued their efforts however had been unsuccessful.

Charles Moore was booked in on March 9, 2022, and his cellmate reported they each had been asleep for a number of hours.

The preliminary investigation doesn’t point out any indicators of trauma.

The State Medical Examiner’s Workplace will make a ultimate dedication as to the reason for loss of life.