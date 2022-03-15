Trending News

Oklahoma County pursuit ends in fiery crash

March 15, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
No Comments


mm hmm. Alright Sky If I used to be on the lookout for you Mhm. Mhm Yeah.

Authorities seek for suspect after pursuit ends in fiery crash in Oklahoma County

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Workplace stated a housebreaking suspect’s automobile crashed and caught fireplace close to Southeast 44th Road and Hiwassee Street.

Authorities are trying to find a suspect after a pursuit in Oklahoma County led to a fiery crash.The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Workplace stated a housebreaking suspect’s automobile crashed and caught fireplace close to Southeast 44th Road and Hiwassee Street.KOCO 5 will present extra info when it turns into out there.

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. —

Authorities are trying to find a suspect after a pursuit in Oklahoma County led to a fiery crash.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Workplace stated a housebreaking suspect’s automobile crashed and caught fireplace close to Southeast 44th Road and Hiwassee Street.

KOCO 5 will present extra info when it turns into out there.



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram