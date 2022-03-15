Oklahoma County pursuit ends in fiery crash

Up to date: 2:01 PM CDT Mar 15, 2022

Authorities seek for suspect after pursuit ends in fiery crash in Oklahoma County

Authorities are trying to find a suspect after a pursuit in Oklahoma County led to a fiery crash.The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Workplace stated a housebreaking suspect’s automobile crashed and caught fireplace close to Southeast 44th Road and Hiwassee Street.KOCO 5 will present extra info when it turns into out there.

