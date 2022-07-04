Oklahoma COVID-19 cases, deaths, omicron variant, testing sites





KOCO 5 is retaining you up to date on the COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma. Keep checking this story for updates on vaccination charges, newest information updates of recent circumstances and the omicron variant, together with native and nationwide headlines.Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in OklahomaThe Oklahoma State Department of Health introduced it would not launch day by day COVID-19 scenario updates because it strikes towards the endemic section of the pandemic. Instead, they may launch information on Thursdays.1,073,197 complete cumulative circumstances; 15,441 deaths (provisional loss of life depend offered by the CDC)Active Cases11,8727-Day Rolling Average Of Daily New Cases909Recent 3-Day Average Hospitalizations206Pediatric Hospitalizations29Omicron VariantThe omicron variant of COVID-19 has turn out to be the dominant model of the virus within the U.S., and state well being officers introduced that the variant was first recognized in Oklahoma in late December.Experts predict the omicron variant — essentially the most contagious pressure of coronavirus but — goes to make the beginning of 2022 very troublesome. How does omicron differ from previous variants?Oklahoma well being officers stated the signs for omicron are much less extreme than delta, so it could be troublesome to inform in the event you’re contaminated. They stated signs embody:FeverTirednessScratchy throatJust not feeling properlyLoss of style and scent has been a standard symptom in different strains, nevertheless it will not be a symptom of omicron.Why is omicron extra transmissible?Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU Health’s chief COVID-19 officer, instructed KOCO 5 we’re taking part in with a special algorithm in relation to the omicron variant. He stated the omicron variant spreads quicker than every other pressure of coronavirus.”Omicron supposedly grows about 70-times faster than the delta variant did. So, you get this large viral load in your airways that can be detected quite early,” Bratzler stated.While the dominating variant spreads quicker, well being specialists stated you aren’t contagious as lengthy. The CDC’s determination to shorten the quarantine interval strains up with this.When am I contagious if contaminated with omicron? It’s not but clear, however some early information suggests individuals would possibly turn out to be contagious ahead of with earlier variants — probably inside a day after an infection.The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says individuals with the coronavirus are most infectious within the few days earlier than and after signs develop. But that window of time would possibly occur earlier with omicron, in accordance with some outdoors specialists.That’s as a result of omicron seems to trigger signs quicker than earlier variants – about three days after an infection, on common, in accordance with preliminary research. Based on earlier information, meaning individuals with omicron might begin changing into contagious as quickly as a day after an infection.With earlier variants, individuals grew to become contagious two to 4 days after an infection. And individuals stay contagious a few days after signs subside.Researchers say it’s too early to know whether or not that shorter incubation interval for omicron interprets into earlier contagiousness. But it might assist clarify the variant’s fast unfold.Where to get examined for COVID-19 in Oklahoma>> Click right here for an inventory of testing places throughout OklahomaOklahoma City-County Health Department: COVID-19 testing has been paused till additional discover. Other Oklahoma City-County Health Department Testing Locations Oklahoma State Department of Health Mobile Wellness UnitsCanadian County Health DepartmentEl Reno Location: 100 S. Rock Island El Reno, Oklahoma 73036 | (405) 262-0042Hours: M-F, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.Yukon Location: 1023 East Vandament Yukon, Oklahoma 73099 | (405) 354-4872Hours: M-F, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Cleveland County Health DepartmentNorman Location: 250 twelfth Ave. N.E. Norman, OK 73071 | (405) 321-4048Hours: M-F, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.Moore Location: 424 South Eastern Moore, Oklahoma 73160 | (405) 794-1591Hours: M-F, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.ImmyTech Health: Click Link HereCounty Health Departments: Click Link HereMajor Retail PharmaciesWalgreensCVSWalmartLocal Pharmacies (name to substantiate availability)Urgent Care Clinics (name to substantiate availability)Contact Your Primary Care PhysicianShould I get examined for COVID-19? Where can I get a take a look at in Oklahoma?The CDC recommends that it’s best to think about taking a COVID-19 take a look at in the event you:have signs of COVID-19.have had shut contact (inside 6 ft for a complete of quarter-hour or extra) with somebody with confirmed COVID-19.have been requested or referred to get testing by their healthcare supplier, native/exterior icon or state ​well being division.Who is Eligible to Get Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot>> How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in OklahomaThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorised the usage of COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults in mid-November.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved boosters of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for everybody 18 and older.Previously, boosters had been approved for anybody 65 and older who was vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at the least six months in the past and for sure adults at excessive danger of an infection or of extreme illness.On Dec. 9, the FDA gave emergency authorization for 16- and 17-year-olds to get a 3rd dose of the vaccine made by Pfizer and its associate BioNTech — if it has been six months since their final shot.On Jan. 3, the FDA introduced it was permitting further Pfizer photographs for kids as younger as 12. Federal regulators determined they’re additionally warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds as soon as sufficient time has handed since their final dose.On Jan. 31, Moderna introduced that U.S. well being regulators granted full approval to its COVID-19 vaccine.The U.S. is urging that everybody 12 and older get a COVID-19 booster as quickly as they’re eligible, to assist battle again the vastly contagious omicron mutant that is ripping by way of the nation.>> More on this: US urges COVID-19 booster photographs beginning at age 12 to battle omicronNumber of Oklahomans Vaccinated:Number of Americans Vaccinated:>> How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Oklahoma>> Get the Facts on the Vax: Oklahoma medical doctors reply your questions on COVID-19 vaccineLatest Local, National Headlines (As of Monday, July 4, 2022) Scientists: COVID-19 vaccines saved 20 million lives throughout their 1st 12 months FDA recommends altering composition of COVID-19 vaccines to be used this fallWHO: COVID-19 circumstances rising practically in all places within the worldFDA advisers vote to incorporate an omicron-specific part for a coronavirus booster within the US CDC provides a Caribbean seaside scorching spot to its ‘excessive’ COVID-19 danger listing Pfizer says tweaked COVID-19 photographs increase omicron safety OKC-County Health Dept. gives COVID-19 vaccine doses for kids ages 6 months and older Oklahoma medical doctors discuss CDC’s approval of COVID-19 vaccine for younger youngstersWhat are the signs of COVID-19/coronavirus?Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these are the signs it’s best to be careful for:Fever or chillsCoughShortness of breath or problem respirationFatigueMuscle or physique achesHeadacheNew lack of style or scentSore throatCongestion or runny nostrilNausea or vomitingDiarrheaThis listing doesn’t embody all potential signs. CDC will proceed to replace this listing as they be taught extra concerning the virus. Emergency take care of COVID-19 signsThe CDC says to search for emergency warning indicators for coronavirus. If somebody is displaying any of those indicators, search emergency medical care instantly:Trouble respirationPersistent ache or stress within the chestNew confusionInability to wake or keep awakeBluish lips or faceThis listing just isn’t all potential signs. Call your medical supplier for every other signs which are extreme or regarding to you. Call 911 or name forward to your native emergency facility: Notify the operator that you’re in search of care for somebody who has or could have COVID-19.Who is most in danger for coronavirus?Anyone can have delicate to extreme signs of COVID-19, in accordance with the CDC.Older adults and individuals who have extreme underlying medical circumstances like coronary heart or lung illness or diabetes appear to be at greater danger for growing extra severe issues from the virus.Flu or COVID-19. What’s the distinction between them?Because a few of the signs of flu and COVID-19 are comparable, it could be laborious to inform the distinction between them based mostly on signs alone. That’s when testing could also be wanted to assist verify a prognosis.There are some key variations between flu and COVID-19. The CDC says it appears COVID-19 spreads extra simply than flu and causes extra severe sicknesses in some individuals. It may also take longer earlier than individuals present signs of COVID-19 and folks may be contagious for an extended time period than the flu.What does it imply to be “fully vaccinated?”According to the CDC, individuals are thought of absolutely vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose collection, equivalent to Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, equivalent to Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine. If you don’t meet these necessities, no matter age, you aren’t absolutely vaccinated.>> Keep your COVID-19 vaccine card protected with a plastic holder or a protecting sleeveI’m absolutely vaccinated. What can I do?You can resume actions that you simply did previous to the pandemic, the CDC says. You not must put on a masks or keep 6 ft aside, besides the place required by federal, state, native, tribal, or territorial legal guidelines, guidelines and laws, together with native companies and office steering.Do I want to indicate proof of a unfavorable COVID-19 take a look at or vaccination previous to journey?If you select to journey within the United States, you don’t want to get examined earlier than or after journey. You don’t must self-quarantine after journey.If touring internationally, pay shut consideration to the scenario at your worldwide vacation spot earlier than touring outdoors the United States. You don’t must get examined earlier than leaving the United States until your vacation spot requires it.You do want to indicate a unfavorable take a look at or documentation of restoration from COVID-19 earlier than boarding a world flight to the United States.The CDC recommends you continue to get examined 3-5 days after worldwide journey and to self-monitor for COVID-19 signs. If you develop signs, isolate and get examined. If you’re unvaccinated, the CDC recommends staying house and self-quarantining for a full 7 days after journey, even in the event you take a look at unfavorable at 3-5 days. If you aren’t getting examined, keep house and self-quarantine for 10 days after journey.I’m not vaccinated. What actions ought to I and may I not partake in?Outdoor Activities:Safest: Walk, run, wheelchair roll, or bike outside with members of your family. Attend a small, outside gathering with absolutely vaccinated household and associates. While masked, attend a small, outside gathering with absolutely vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, notably in areas of considerable to excessive transmission.Less Safe: While masked, dine at an outside restaurant with associates from a number of households.Least Safe: While masked, attend a crowded, outside occasion, like a dwell efficiency, parade, or sports activities occasion.Indoor Activities:Less Safe: While masked, go to a barber or hair salon, go to an uncrowded, indoor purchasing middle or museum, attend a small, indoor gathering of absolutely vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals from a number of households.Least Safe: While masked, go to an indoor movie show, attend a full-capacity worship service, sing in an indoor choir, eat at an indoor restaurant or bar, take part in an indoor, high-intensity train class.What do not we all know but concerning the COVID-19 vaccine?The CDC says they’re nonetheless uncertain how efficient the vaccines are in opposition to variants of the virus that causes COVID-19. Early information signifies that vaccines may fit in opposition to some variants, however are much less efficient in opposition to others. They are additionally nonetheless studying how properly the vaccines defend individuals with weakened immune programs, together with individuals who take immunosuppressive medicines. The CDC can also be uncertain how lengthy the COVID-19 vaccines can defend individuals.Helpful ResourcesCenters for Disease Control and PreventionOklahoma State Department of Health COVID-19 responseOklahoma City-County Health DepartmentCleveland County Health DepartmentCanadian County Health DepartmentLogan County Health DepartmentTulsa Health DepartmentFull listing of county well being departments throughout OklahomaHow to wash your telephone

