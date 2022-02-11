Oklahoma crews respond to serious crash near Guthrie

Authorities say one person died, and crews took another to a hospital after a serious crash involving a semitruck Friday morning near Guthrie.Crews responded to a crash involving two cars and a semitruck near Highway 33 and Pennsylvania Avenue, just west of Guthrie. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said one victim was pinned inside a vehicle, and another was ejected.First responders took both people to a hospital. Information about the victims has not been released.The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the semitruck had limited involvement in the collision.KOCO 5 will provide more details when they become available.

Authorities say one person died, and crews took another to a hospital after a serious crash involving a semitruck Friday morning near Guthrie.

Crews responded to a crash involving two cars and a semitruck near Highway 33 and Pennsylvania Avenue, just west of Guthrie. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said one victim was pinned inside a vehicle, and another was ejected.

First responders took both people to a hospital. Information about the victims has not been released.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the semitruck had limited involvement in the collision.

KOCO 5 will provide more details when they become available.