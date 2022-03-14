Oklahoma, Dayton, SMU, Texas A&M headline NIT field

Dayton, Oklahoma, SMU and Texas A&M earned prime seeds Sunday night time within the Nationwide Invitation Event, a part of a discipline that additionally contains latest nationwide champions.Virginia (19-13), which received its first nationwide title in 2019, will host Mississippi State (18-15) in what might be the final recreation for Bulldogs coach Ben Howland, whose future with this system past the NIT is unsure.Howland is 134-97 in seven seasons at Mississippi State, with one NCAA Event look.Florida (19-13), which received back-to-back nationwide titles in 2006 and 2007, will face Iona (25-7) and coach Rick Pitino, who guided Kentucky to the nationwide championship in 1996. Pitino additionally received a nationwide title with Louisville in 2013, however the NCAA later vacated that outcome due to an escort intercourse scandal investigated throughout that interval.Dayton (23-10) will play at Toledo regardless of its prime seeding as a result of its area hosts NCAA Event play-in video games on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Flyers are making their 27th look within the discipline, most amongst 2022 invitees. Among the many different prime seeds, Oklahoma (18-15) will host Missouri State (23-10 within the first spherical; SMU (23-8) will host Nicholls (21-11) and Texas A&M (23-11) will host Alcorn (17-16). Solely the highest half of the 32-team discipline was seeded. The underside 16 have been positioned in brackets as near their space of pure curiosity as attainable.Texas A&M was thought of an enormous snub by the NCAA Event choice committee. Different notable snubs within the NIT discipline embrace Wake Forest (23-9), which can host Towson (25-8); Xavier (18-13), which can host Cleveland State (20-10); BYU (22-10), which can host Lengthy Seashore State (20-12); and VCU (21-9), which can host Princeton (23-5).First-round video games will probably be performed March 15-16 and the second spherical from March 19-20. The event then strikes to Madison Sq. Backyard in New York for the semifinals on March 29 and the championship on March 31.

Dayton, Oklahoma, SMU and Texas A&M earned prime seeds Sunday night time within the Nationwide Invitation Event, a part of a discipline that additionally contains latest nationwide champions.

Virginia (19-13), which received its first nationwide title in 2019, will host Mississippi State (18-15) in what might be the final recreation for Bulldogs coach Ben Howland, whose future with this system past the NIT is unsure.

Howland is 134-97 in seven seasons at Mississippi State, with one NCAA Event look.

Florida (19-13), which received back-to-back nationwide titles in 2006 and 2007, will face Iona (25-7) and coach Rick Pitino, who guided Kentucky to the nationwide championship in 1996. Pitino additionally received a nationwide title with Louisville in 2013, however the NCAA later vacated that outcome due to an escort intercourse scandal investigated throughout that interval.

Dayton (23-10) will play at Toledo regardless of its prime seeding as a result of its area hosts NCAA Event play-in video games on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Flyers are making their 27th look within the discipline, most amongst 2022 invitees.

Among the many different prime seeds, Oklahoma (18-15) will host Missouri State (23-10 within the first spherical; SMU (23-8) will host Nicholls (21-11) and Texas A&M (23-11) will host Alcorn (17-16).

Solely the highest half of the 32-team discipline was seeded. The underside 16 have been positioned in brackets as near their space of pure curiosity as attainable.

Texas A&M was thought of an enormous snub by the NCAA Event choice committee. Different notable snubs within the NIT discipline embrace Wake Forest (23-9), which can host Towson (25-8); Xavier (18-13), which can host Cleveland State (20-10); BYU (22-10), which can host Lengthy Seashore State (20-12); and VCU (21-9), which can host Princeton (23-5).

First-round video games will probably be performed March 15-16 and the second spherical from March 19-20. The event then strikes to Madison Sq. Backyard in New York for the semifinals on March 29 and the championship on March 31.