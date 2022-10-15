Oklahoma defensive back makes acrobatic interception

Oklahoma defensive back CJ Coldon made among the finest interceptions of the 2022 season through the first half of its sport Saturday towards Kansas.

The switch from Wyoming picked off Quinn Ewers final week and adopted it up with the interception.

Coming into the sport, Coldon had simply seven tackles and has been sharing time at defensive back. However, he made the play that has saved Kansas scoreless since.

Coldon has been accountable for each of the Sooners turnovers over the previous 14 quarters.