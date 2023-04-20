Oklahoma Democrats pitch education plan as Republicans grapple over bills | Oklahoma

(The Center Square) – Oklahoma Democrats announced an $800 million education plan Thursday that includes teacher raises and a 6% pay increase for school support staff.

The announcement comes as two Republican-backed bills are in conference committees as House and Senate leadership spar over their versions.

The Senate version gives pay raises to all teachers, while a plan proposed by the House only gives raises to classroom teachers under House Bill 2775. Senate amendments also include a $30 million grant program to reward teachers.

Democrats are proposing a teacher pay raise between $6,000 to $12,000 yearly, based on their years of experience.

Rep. Ronny Johns, D-Ada,’ is the sponsor of House Bill 2412, which would raise school support staff salaries by 6%. The raises have a $49 million price tag, according to the bill’s fiscal note.

Republicans are backing tax credits that parents can use at the school of their choice. Democrats said they are opposed to the plan.

“They can call it an ESA, educational savings account, they can call it a tax credit, they can call it whatever they want to call it,” said Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City. “But the fact remains is that it is public money the we all pay into the system under the promise through our Oklahoma constitution to fund a system of public instruction whereby all students can be educated. And by tying this to a national platform is undermining the conversations that many education leaders have been discussing for years about substandard conditions for our teachers.”

House Bill 1935 is currently in a conference committee, according to information on the Oklahoma Legislature’s website. The Senate has named its six conferees, while the House has not listed its appointees.

“The House is prepared to assign conferees and get to work immediately as we strive to provide the citizens of Oklahoma with an education plan that works for every student, every parent, every teacher and every school in the state,’ House Speaker Charles McCall said in a statement.

Democrats said education funding begins with collaboration.

“Our Senators and Representatives can come together to create a plan that meets families where their children are—in public schools,” House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, said.