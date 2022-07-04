Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality finds nothing unusual at Lake Eufaula – 102.3 KRMG

EUFAULA, Okla. — After a number of individuals developed a rash after swimming in Lake Eufaula, the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (OKDEQ) announced on July 1 that samples collected at the lake have proven nothing unusual.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers helped the DEQ acquire the samples.

One day earlier than the DEQ announcement, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers made a Facebook post that mentioned water testing is the duty of the DEQ:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District Eufaula Lake workplace has acquired many calls regarding rash, water high quality points, and water security situation for the upcoming vacation weekend.

Water testing is the duty of The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.

For updates and the most recent information on water high quality in Oklahoma, go to the link right here: https://www.travelok.com/state-parks/lake-conditions

We advise having a shower as quickly as potential after swimming in any lake or pure stream.

