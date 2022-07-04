Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality finds nothing unusual at Lake Eufaula – FOX23 News

EUFAULA, Okla. — After a number of folks developed a rash after swimming in Lake Eufaula, the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (OKDEQ) announced on July 1 that samples collected at the lake have proven nothing unusual.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers helped the DEQ gather the samples.

One day earlier than the DEQ announcement, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers made a Facebook post that stated water testing is the accountability of the DEQ:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District Eufaula Lake workplace has acquired many calls regarding rash, water high quality points, and water security difficulty for the upcoming vacation weekend.

For updates and the newest information on water high quality in Oklahoma, go to the link right here: https://www.travelok.com/state-parks/lake-conditions

We advise having a shower as quickly as potential after swimming in any lake or pure stream.

