Oklahoma district closing clinic amid declining COVID-19 numbers

Yukon Public Schools said Friday will be the final day of the district’s Total Wellness Clinic.District officials said they plan to close the service because of the “tremendous declines in COVID numbers.”Yukon Public Schools officials said the clinic served more than 3,700 students, staff and community members.The district said it’ll continue to remain diligent in its safety protocols.

