Oklahoma driver arrested after crash that killed student

Police arrested a driver in connection with a crash that killed a Westmoore High School student Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City.>> Related: Westmoore High School student dies after crash near SW 104thAuthorities said the student was driving a motorcycle north on Western Avenue near Southwest 104th Street when he struck an SUV pulling out of a driveway. EMSA performed CPR, but police said the teenager’s injuries were too severe.”The motorcycle struck the car, and (he) was probably killed instantly,” Lt. Trevor Taylor said.The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the student as Kolby Scott Dutton, 17.>> Original Story: Westmoore High School student dies after motorcycle crash in Oklahoma City, officials sayPolice arrested the driver on complaints of first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs and failure to yield from a private drive. Authorities booked her into the Cleveland County jail.KOCO 5 has chosen not to release the suspect’s name at this time because charges have not been filed.Note: The videos in the players above are from previous coverage.

