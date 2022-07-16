Oklahoma drivers continue to see icy road conditions

Icy roads have been an impediment for a lot of Oklahomans throughout the state since Wednesday.Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded to nearly 400 weather-related calls statewide Thursday. Authorities stated that was double the quantity of accidents and stranded drivers they responded to Wednesday.”In the Oklahoma City metro, it was clear and sunny skies. People tend to drive a little more confidently when it’s like that,” Trooper Eric Foster stated.Tow truck drivers additionally stayed busy in the course of the winter storm. One tow truck driver rescued greater than 20 autos Thursday. Authorities urge drivers to take further precautions Friday, decelerate and maintain a protected distance between you and the automotive in entrance of you.

