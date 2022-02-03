Oklahoma expected to see more snow Thursday

More snow is expected to come into Oklahoma on Thursday.KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says the next wave of snow will come in Thursday afternoon, so the winter storm warning continues until 6 p.m.The highest chance for snow is Thursday afternoon. Jonathan says it’ll be a slow burn with low to moderate snowfall.The snow will then move out of Oklahoma after 10 p.m. Most of the state could see another 1-2 inches of snow, while a sliver across central Oklahoma could see 2-3 inches.Watch the video player above for when you can expect to see more snow in your area.Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter

More snow is expected to come into Oklahoma on Thursday.

KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says the next wave of snow will come in Thursday afternoon, so the winter storm warning continues until 6 p.m.

The highest chance for snow is Thursday afternoon. Jonathan says it’ll be a slow burn with low to moderate snowfall.

The snow will then move out of Oklahoma after 10 p.m. Most of the state could see another 1-2 inches of snow, while a sliver across central Oklahoma could see 2-3 inches.

