Front Page Sports

Oklahoma Falls to Oklahoma State in Bedlam

February 5, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


STILLWATER — Oklahoma’s January woes have officially spilled over into February.

The Sooners couldn’t hold on to the basketball in the second half, opening the door for the Oklahoma State Cowboys to take the Bedlam basketball victory 64-55 on Saturday afternoon at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Losers again, OU has now dropped seven of its last eight, and falls to 13-10 (3-7 in Big 12 play) on the year. The victory pushed Oklahoma State to 11-11 (4-6) this season.

Screen Shot 2022-02-05 at 1.07.31 PM





