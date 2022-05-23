Oklahoma

Oklahoma Fantastic Finds: Cycle 66 Bike Tour

May 23, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

The second annual Cycle 66 is an urban and rural bike tour and festival along historic Route 66

EDMOND, Okla. —

The Cycle 66 Bike tour is coming to Edmond.

Cycle 66 offers several options for any level of rider, including a children’s one-mile route, a 10-mile route, a 33-mile intermediate route and a 66-mile advanced route.

The ride takes place Nov. 6, and registration is now open.

The second annual Cycle 66 is an urban and rural bike tour and festival along historic Route 66. It begins and ends in downtown Edmond near the Edmond Railyard.

Click here for more information.





