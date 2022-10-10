Oklahoma farmers and ranchers will soon see additional drought relief money from the state

Oklahoma’s present drought is the worst the state has experienced in at the very least 10 years, and the dry, sizzling climate situations are particularly hitting farmers and ranchers laborious.

The bone-dry climate continues to make it troublesome to develop hay, and it hasn’t helped pastures develop for cattle to graze on. A scarcity of rain and rising feed prices have additionally pushed some livestock producers to make some powerful selections, like feeding winter hay provide early.

“We normally aren’t even thinking about feeding hay until at least another 45 days,” mentioned livestock producer Josh Emerson. “And we’re already feeding a little bit of hay.”

To assist offset the detrimental prices of drought, Stitt signed a invoice on Oct. 4 to ship $20 million to the Emergency Drought Relief Fund, which was established throughout the 2022 common legislative session. The $20 million is along with the $3 million in relief funds the Emergency Drought Commission allotted throughout the state’s 77 counties earlier this week.

“This year’s extreme drought conditions have created unprecedented challenges for our agricultural producers, and as governor, I will always do everything I can to support Oklahoma’s great farmers and ranchers,” Stitt mentioned in a press release. “I am proud to have partnered up with the Legislature to deliver this much-needed relief.”

All of Oklahoma is at present experiencing some form of drought, with a overwhelming majority of the state in a extreme to distinctive drought, in line with the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Emerson mentioned he’s felt the burdensome prices of drought and inflation firsthand this yr. He lately paid for a nicely pump and pipeline set up to arrange an previous water nicely, which price about $2,000. After it rained earlier in June, he paid $16,000 for a load of fertilizers, however solely obtained half of the money again after it stopped raining later that month.

Not solely have the dry situations made it troublesome for Emerson to develop hay, nevertheless it’s additionally dried out a number of of the ponds his almost 400-cow herd depends on for water.

“I’ve got probably 20 to 25 ponds,” Emerson mentioned. “And I would say eight of them are dry and several others will be dry in a few weeks if we don’t get some runoff.”

“I’ve got probably 20 to 25 ponds,” Josh Emerson mentioned. “And I would say eight of them are dry and several others will be dry in a few weeks if we don’t get some runoff.”

But Emerson mentioned he’s hopeful the $20 million relief funds will particularly assist farmers and ranchers with water provide.

“It’ll definitely help, Emerson said. “I mean, it’s just a drop in the bucket of what the need is, but it will definitely help.”

If the Emergency Drought Commission allocates the $20 million equally to its emergency drought relief program, initiatives that will qualify for relief funds would come with nicely drilling, pumping services, pipeline, pasture faucet, watering services, heavy use space safety, cowl crop planting, forage and biomass planting (excluding Bermuda grass) and pond cleanout.

While Emerson waits to use for drought relief funds at his local conservation district , he plans to proceed to scrub out his ponds and transfer his cattle to the nearest water tank his previous however newly working nicely pumps into.

“There’s a whole lot of things against us,” Emerson mentioned. “But farmers and ranchers are eternal optimists. So we’re gonna keep doing what we do, and keep praying for rain.”