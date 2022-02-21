Oklahoma fight over education heats up at state Capitol







The Oklahoma fight over education heated up at the state Capitol.School Superintendent Joy Hofmeister spoke along with parents against the Oklahoma Empowerment Act. The bill proposes that education funding goes straight to the families.The bill by top Senate Republican Greg Treat proposes that the state provide money for a student’s education through an Empowerment Account. The bill will then give the student’s parents access to that account to use for their student’s education.Hofmeister, who is also running for governor, stood alongside parents who all fear the bill will hurt rural schools that depend on state money and could lose it if parents choose another option. They believe public schools are the best options for students.”We’ve got to keep our schools in a classroom with a caring committed teacher that has the resources needed. And that includes people. Reading specialists. Those math tutors, behavioral specialists, a counselor. All of those are on the shoulders of teachers in the classroom without those people to support kids,” Hofmeister said.The state argues that this bill is all about giving parents more options, which education Secretary Ryan Walters believes is a good thing.”The way that we continue to get parents involved is to put them in the driver’s seat and give them options about their child’s education. we must continue to support our teachers. we must make sure teachers have every resource to be successful, but we have to make sure every Oklahoma student has every opportunity to be successful and that’s part of what this bill will do,” Walters said.We should note that Walters is running to replace Hofmeister.Currently, this bill is set to stall after passing the Senate, but Walters said he and the governor are working with multiple people to find a path forward.

