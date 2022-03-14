Oklahoma first responders undergo training for future emergencies

Oklahoma first responders endure coaching for future emergencies A mixture of crews and apply assist first responders once they face future devastating emergencies. Up to date: 1:05 PM CDT Mar 14, 2022



Cover Transcript

Present Transcript

MECCA: A COMBINIOATN OF CREWS AND PRACTICE TO FACE FUTURE DEVASTATING EMERGENCIES. UNFORTUNATELY, THEY HAPPEN ALL TOO OFTEN. LAW ENFORCEMENT AND EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WANT TO BE READY SHOULD IT HAPPEN HERE. METRO TECH HOSTING THIS LARGE DRILL EARLIER THIS WEEK. SKILL, QUICK THINKING AND A CLEAR THOUGHT PRESOCS TO BE ABLE TO HANDLE A MASS CASUALTY EVENT CALLS FOR TRAINI.NG >> IT’S A VERY GOOD WAY FOR US TO PRACTE.IC MECCA: METRO TECH, OKCPD, OKC FIRE AND EMSA ARE PART OF THIS ALL-IMPORTANT EXERCISE. >> IT’S BASICALLY JUST PRACTEIC AND IT IS FOR US TO WORK ON STUFF THAT WE NEED TO IMPROVE. MECCA: THIS ONE IN PARTICULAR DEALING WITH A MASS SHOOTER. >> SO AS WITH A MASS CASUALTY EXERCISE, THAT WAS A SHOOTING IN ONE OF OUR BUILDINGS. WE HAD TWO SHOOTERS ATTH CAME IN AND SHOT UP SOME OF OUR STUDENTS. MECCA: METRO TECH TURNING THEIR HEALTH CENTERS TO A MOCK HOSPITAL. EACH CREW ASSIGNED TO A SPIFECIC ACTION. >> FIRE, EMSA AND POLICE THAT TOOK CARE OF THE OUTSIDE. THEY CAME IN TOGETHER AS A COOPERATIVE GROUP AND OUR PUBLIC SAFETY STUDENTS WORKED WHIT THOSE WORKED WITH THOSE INDIVIDUALS TO COME OUT. THEN, EMSA BROUGHT THEM OVER TO OUR HOSPITAL. SO WE HAVE OUR NURSES READY IN OUR E.R.’S. WE HAVOUE R SEARCH TECH STUDENTS. WE HAVE OUR RAD TECH STUDESNT RUNNING X-RAYS AND C.T. SCS.AN MECCA: AND WHILE ALL THIS PRACTICE IS BENEFICIAL, THEY SAY YOU CAN NEVER BE TRULY PREPARED FOR A LARGE MASS CASUALTY SITUATN.IO BUT, YOU CAN DO EVERYTNGHI POSSIBLE TO GET AS CLOSE TO PREPPING AS POSSIBLE. >> YOU’RE NEVER GOING TO BE PREPARED FOR THAT SITUATION, BUT WE CAN GET THEM WHERE THEY ARE THINKING ABOUT AND EXPOSURTOE IT SO IT’S NOT SUCH A SHOCK. MECCA: CREWS THANKFUL FOR THE OPPORTUNITY. >> I JUST REALLY APPRECIEAT METRO TECH ALLOWING US TO COME IN AND WORK WITH THEM ON AN INCIDENT SUCH AS THIS. MECCA: METRO TECH DOES SEND OUT ERALTS TO THE COMMUNITY ABOUT THESE TYPES OF EXERCISES. THIS TYPE OF TRAINING WAS ADDED BACK IN 2015 IN LIGHT OF NATURAL DISASTERS, MASS SHOOTINGS