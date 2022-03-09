Oklahoma gas prices rising following ban on Russian oil

NOW WOTH MORE ON THE PAIN AT THE PU. >> HOPULEF YOUR GAS MERET- RIGHT NOW, TAKING THE LOOK AT THE AVERAGEIG RHT HERE IN OKLAHOMA. THE AVEREAG IS THREEOLRS D AND WIDE. AND NOW THAT PRESIDE BIDNTEN ANNOUNCING A BAN ON RUSSIAN OIL. AS GAS PRICES NATIONWI CONTINUE TO SOAR THERE WILL BE , ABOUT 200,000 FEWER BARRELS A DAY. SOUNDS LIKE A LOT BUT A LOCAL ENERGY EXPERT TOLD US THE U.S. NSCOUMES MORE THAN 18 MILLION BA RRELS OF OIL A DAY SO THE RUSSIAN OIL ONLY ABOUT 1% OF TT. HAEXPERTS PREDICT GAS WILL GET EVEN HIGHER BEFORE IT BETS
Gas prices in Oklahoma, nationwide on the rise after Russian oil ban
Oklahoma’s average for a regular gallon of gas stands at $3.79, and the nationwide average is $4.25.
Gas prices nationwide are soaring to record levels as the U.S. stops all oil coming in from Russia, meaning the pinch is about to get even tighter.>> Related: Oklahomans to be impacted by gas prices soaring nationwideOklahoma’s average for a regular gallon of gas stands at $3.79, and the nationwide average is $4.25.On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports to the U.S. in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.>> Related: Oklahoma economists expect gas prices to increase even higherAs gas prices nationwide continue to soar, there will be about 200,000 fewer barrels a day.That sounds like a lot, but a local energy expert told KOCO 5 that the U.S. consumes more than 18 million barrels of oil a day. So the Russian oil accounts for about 1% of that.
Gas prices nationwide are soaring to record levels as the U.S. stops all oil coming in from Russia, meaning the pinch is about to get even tighter.
>> Related: Oklahomans to be impacted by gas prices soaring nationwide
Oklahoma’s average for a regular gallon of gas stands at $3.79, and the nationwide average is $4.25.
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports to the U.S. in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
>> Related: Oklahoma economists expect gas prices to increase even higher
As gas prices nationwide continue to soar, there will be about 200,000 fewer barrels a day.
That sounds like a lot, but a local energy expert told KOCO 5 that the U.S. consumes more than 18 million barrels of oil a day. So the Russian oil accounts for about 1% of that.