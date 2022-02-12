Oklahoma gas prices soar during ongoing tensions in Europe







Oklahoma gas prices are soaring during the ongoing tensions in Europe, experts say. Across the United States, gas prices are soaring to levels that have not been seen in eight years. In Oklahoma, drivers are averaging $3.14 per gallon, which is 22 cents higher than a month ago. Usually, during this time of the year, drivers are spending less on gas, but AAA said that these sky-high prices are due to building tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Due to the soaring gas prices in the U.S., all eyes are on the Eastern European border. “There is concern with our markets that if Russia invades Ukraine, the U.S. will retaliate in some way and Russia may pull back on its contributions, its production of oil in terms of providing that to the United States,” said Leslie Gamble, with AAA Oklahoma. AAA said that the nation’s crude supply is down 13% from a year ago. If Russia pulls back on exporting crude to the U.S., Oklahomans can expect to dish out even more at the pump. “Crude oil prices are back up. They’re above $90. That’s $30 higher than six months ago and that’s affecting our pricing at the pump,” Gamble said. Oklahoma has the cheapest gas in the country right now, which is 34 cents cheaper than the national average. However, drivers said that they’re still feeling the pinch. “It definitely hurts. Sometimes I don’t even fill the whole truck because it’s over $100 to fill it up,” said Dawson Jones, a driver. Another driver said that he is only putting in $40 worth of gas that has to last four to five days. Unfortunately for drivers, AAA said that these abnormally high prices aren’t going to dip anytime soon. “I don’t think we will see any changes in the averages of our gas prices on through summer,” Gamble said. Driver Mary Johnson discussed the reality of the situation. “We just buy it anyway because we don’t have a choice. You just gotta do it. That’s the way it is. If you need it, you gotta buy it,” Johnson said.





