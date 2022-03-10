Oklahoma group receives $20,000 grant to help families grieve

The grant cash will assist greater than 100 folks with free counseling.

1000’s of {dollars} are actually going to assist Oklahomans overcome grief.The Calm Waters Heart for Youngsters and Households has introduced they acquired $20,000 in grant cash from the Oklahoma Metropolis Group Basis.Their govt director spoke to KOCO about how they plan to make use of the cash, saying it is going to be to assist households who wrestle to afford remedy and counseling providers.The grant cash will assist greater than 100 folks with free counseling, however they are saying they focus their efforts on low-income kids, anybody who has suffered a traumatic loss or kids concerned in welfare separation.

1000’s of {dollars} are actually going to assist Oklahomans overcome grief.

The Calm Waters Heart for Youngsters and Households has introduced they acquired $20,000 in grant cash from the Oklahoma Metropolis Group Basis.

Their govt director spoke to KOCO about how they plan to make use of the cash, saying it is going to be to assist households who wrestle to afford remedy and counseling providers.

The grant cash will assist greater than 100 folks with free counseling, however they are saying they focus their efforts on low-income kids, anybody who has suffered a traumatic loss or kids concerned in welfare separation.