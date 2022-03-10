Oklahoma group receives $20,000 grant to help families grieve

GOVERNMENT. NEW AT 5:00, THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS GOING TOWARDS HELPING OKLAHOMANS OVERCOME GRIEF. EVAN: THE CALM WATERS CENTER FOR CHILDREN AND FAMILIES RECEIVED A NEW GRANT FOR $20,000. THEIR EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR SPOKE TO US ABOUT HOW THEY PLAN TO USE THE MONEY. >> THERE ARE A LOT OF FAMILIES WHO CANNOT AFFORD THERY.AP THEY CAN’T AFFORD COUNSELING SERVICES. AND THIS GRANT, SPECIFICALLY, WILL ALLOW US TO PROVIDE SCHOLARSHIPS, WHICH WILL REDUCE THE AMOUNT OF A COUNLINGSE SESSION FROM ABOUT $140 AN HOUR DOWN TO ABOUT $25-0.$three EVAN: AND TTHA MONEY WILL HELP PROVIDE AROUND 104 PEOPLE WHIT FREE COUNSELING SERVICES
Calm Waters receives $20,000 grant to assist households grieve
The grant cash will assist greater than 100 folks with free counseling.
1000’s of {dollars} are actually going to assist Oklahomans overcome grief.The Calm Waters Heart for Youngsters and Households has introduced they acquired $20,000 in grant cash from the Oklahoma Metropolis Group Basis.Their govt director spoke to KOCO about how they plan to make use of the cash, saying it is going to be to assist households who wrestle to afford remedy and counseling providers.The grant cash will assist greater than 100 folks with free counseling, however they are saying they focus their efforts on low-income kids, anybody who has suffered a traumatic loss or kids concerned in welfare separation.
