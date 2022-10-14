Oklahoma has the highest homeowners insurance in the country

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The highest premiums in the country for homeowners’ insurance is right here in Oklahoma.

Based on experiences from Bankrate.com and Insurance.com, the common worth is round $3500.

“I was not surprised to find out that Oklahoma had one of the highest,” stated Ian Rupert, an insurance adjuster from Midwest City.

He represents coverage holders – the home-owner – and is aware of what drives up prices for shoppers.

“The frequency and severity of roof claims and other catastrophes, that probably contributes greatly to the premium amount,” stated Rupert.

Weather is the major issue.

Florida has hurricanes and California has fires, however Rupert stated it’s the seasonal climate that Oklahoma will get year-in and year-out driving premiums up.

Besides extreme storms, prices for repairs are one more reason Oklahoma ranks highest on the record.

“Something that’s often overlooked would be the manufacturing side of things,” stated Rupert.

For producers, Rupert stated kinds for shingles and siding change usually sufficient, so when repairs are wanted whole roofs have to get replaced.

And with provides costing extra due to inflation, costs change into much more costly.

“I would say a lot of it is legitimate and some of it – manufacturers are out to make a profit,” stated the insurance adjuster.

High insurance costs are a shock to new residence patrons from out of state.

KFOR spoke to a homebuyer from California and Florida.

In California, premiums have been $800 in comparison with the new $3000 premium for his or her Oklahoma residence.

The Florida home-owner stated she pays $3000 for her new residence in the Sooner State. She stated premiums are greater than double in comparison with Florida.

Glen Mulready, Oklahoma’s Insurance Commissioner, stated there are trade-offs for individuals transferring from Florida and California.

“I think for someone moving from California to Florida, I have really good news for you, and that is you can buy a whole lot more house,” stated Mulready.

Competition is his greatest suggestion to discovering decrease costs.

The commissioner stated that Oklahoma has over 800 insurance firms, so there are alternatives to “shop around.”