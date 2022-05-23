Oklahoma

Oklahoma health leaders investigate case of pediatric hepatitis

May 23, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Oklahoma health leaders investigate at least one case of pediatric hepatitis

Oklahoma is among 36 states reporting a case



Health leaders in Oklahoma are investigating at least one case of pediatric hepatitis.Oklahoma is among 36 states reporting a case. The cause of the mysterious outbreak is unknown, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.CDC officials said 180 children are being investigated nationwide as of May 18.

