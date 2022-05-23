Oklahoma health leaders investigate case of pediatric hepatitis

Oklahoma health leaders investigate at least one case of pediatric hepatitis
Oklahoma is among 36 states reporting a case
Health leaders in Oklahoma are investigating at least one case of pediatric hepatitis.Oklahoma is among 36 states reporting a case. The cause of the mysterious outbreak is unknown, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.CDC officials said 180 children are being investigated nationwide as of May 18.
