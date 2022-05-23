Oklahoma health leaders investigate case of pediatric hepatitis

Oklahoma health leaders investigate at least one case of pediatric hepatitis

Health leaders in Oklahoma are investigating at least one case of pediatric hepatitis.Oklahoma is among 36 states reporting a case. The cause of the mysterious outbreak is unknown, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.CDC officials said 180 children are being investigated nationwide as of May 18.

