Oklahoma high school basketball player relives scoring record

Classen SAS’s Jordan Harrison relives record-setting scoring night KOCO 5’s Elgin Rucker sat down with Jordan Harrison to discuss her incredible performance. Updated: 9:57 AM CST Feb 7, 2022



TO GIRLS BASKETBALL. JORDAN HARRISON IS A POINT GUARD FOR CLASS AND SAS HIGH SCHOOL STANDING ONLY FEIV FOOT FOUR, BUT TTHA DIDN’T STOP HER FROM SCORING 74 POISNT BACK IN JANUARY. YES 74. IT WAS THE OKLAHOMA GIRLS FIVE ON FIVE STATE SCORING RECORD. I RECENTLYAT S WITH JORDAN 2 RELIVE THAT INCREDIBLE PERFORMANCE. CLASSEN SAS PNTOI GUARD JORDAN HARRISON, THE SINGLE GAME POINT-SCORINGHA CMPION RIGHT NOW FOR OKLAHOMA. HOW CRAZY IS IT THAT WHAT I JUST SAID IT ISN’T A STATEMENT. IT’S NOT A DREAM. IT’S NOT A GOAL. THAT IS A CERTIFIED FACT THAT YOU ARE LITERALLY THE QUEEN OF BUCKETS IN THE STATE OF OKLAHOMA. HOW DOES THAT FEEL? I MEA IN,T FEELS GREAT, HON. A I CAN’T BELIEVE THAT THAT’S WHAT THAT LIKE WHAT YOU’RE SAYING IS TRUE. SO, YEAH, HONESTLY, I CAN’T DESCRIBEHE T FEELING JUST FEELS GREAT TO GO OUT THERE AND HAVE THAT KIND OF NHTIG THAT KIND OF GAME WHAT WAS GOING THROUGH YOUR MIND AND HOW CAN YOU DESCRIBE THE FEELINGF O BEING THAT LOCKED IN? I WAS GOING THROUGH MY MIND WAS JUST LIKE MY TEAMMATES THEY WERE GIVING ME THE BALL. SO I WAS JUST LIKE, OKAY DURING LIKE GET THE BALL IN THE HOLE AND JUST GET US SOME BUCKETS GET US SEOM POINTS, YOU KNOW, EVERYTHING WAS GOING IN I JUST KEPT DOING IT THOUGH, I TNKHI RFO ME AFTER I MAKE TWO THREE FOUR THREE IS I’M ALREADY THINKING I’M CRYUR RIGHT. I’’ PROBABLY SCREAMING CURRY AS I SHOOT THE BALL, BUT YOU WERE SO CPOOMSED THE ENTIRE TIME. HOW A YREOU ABLE TO STAY THAT COMPOSED BUT ALSO REMAIN CONFIDENT AND HAVE THE NIGHT YOU HAD, YOU KNOW, I MADE 14 THREES IN LIKE I DIDN’T MISS THEM SO I DIDN’T WANT TO GET TOO DOWN ON MYSELF WHEN I WAS MISSING ANY I WAS JUST LEIK DOING JUST KEEP SHOOTING. SO HONESTLY, I JUST LIKE I PRACTICED A LOT SO I JUST STAY CONFIDENT AND WHAT I’VE BEEN PRACTICING MY WHOLE LIFE AND HEY IT WORKEDOR F ME. SO ONE PLAY I SAW YOU MIGHT HAVE DID IT MORE THAN ONCE. YOU STOLE THE BALL BY THE WAY YOU HAD STEALS, YOU STOLE THE BALL CAME RIGHT DOWN SHOT AT THREE AND HIT IT AND I HEARD SOMEBODY IN THE CROWD SAY IN YOUR MOUTH. COULD YOU HEAR THE CROWD? DID YOU FEEL THERO CWD AND DID YOU FEED OFF OF THAT? YEAH, I DEFINITELY FILL OUT THE CROWD. THEY ACTUALLY HAD LIKE A SIGNS THAT HAD A THREE ON THERE. SO EVERY TIME S IHOEDOT THREE, YOU’LL GO UP ANY GOALS TO SCORE MORE OROU Y THINK 74 IS THAT’S A GOOD NUMBER TO SIT AT FOR THE SEASON. IT’S A GOOD NERVOUS TODAY. I CAN’T MAKE ANY PROMISES. I STILL NEED 87 MORE POINTS. SO7 8 GET TO A THOUSAND, CORRECT? SUCH A GREAT PERSONALITY AND THIS PAST TUESDAY JORDAN DID REACH TTHA 1,000 CAR