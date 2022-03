Oklahoma Highway Patrol gives tips on driving on snowy roads

Oklahoma Freeway Patrol provides tips about driving on snowy roads KOCO 5 spoke with Oklahoma Freeway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster concerning the street situations and what drivers can do to remain protected. Up to date: 7:49 AM CST Mar 11, 2022



SOME OFFICIALS HERE. SEE WHAT THEY’RE SEEING WE BRING IN TROEROP ERIC FOSTER NOW WITH OHP TROOPER FOSTER. ARE YOU WITH US? AM GOOD MORNING. HOW ARE YOU? GOOD MORNING. OKAY, SO FIRST TELL US TELL US HOW THINGS ARE LOOKING FROM YOUR PERSPECTIVE. SO REALLY IT’S PASSABLE THE ROADS ARE PASSABLE. HOWEVER, THEY’RE SLICK WHERE YOU KNOW THE INTERSECTIONS WHERE THERE’S A LOT MORE TRAFFIC AND THEN THESE ELEVATED STRUCTURES THESE BRIDGES AND ELEVATED PARTS OF THE INTERSTATE. THOSERE A SLICK, AND SO PEOPLE AREN’T HAVING PROBLEMS GETTING GOING BUT OBVIOUSLY THEY’RE HAVING PROBLEMS COMING TO A STOP. WE’RE SEEING AOT L OF SINGLE VEHICLE CRASHES INTO THE WALL INTO THE CABLE BARRIER INTO THE GRASTHS INGS LIKE THAT SO THAT JUST TELLS US PEOPLE NEEDO T SLOW DOWN JUST A LITTLE BIT. WE HAVE WEATHER LIKE THIS. WE ALWAYS TELL PEOPLE. SLOW DOWN TAKE YOUR TIME, AND WE ALWAYS TALK AUTBO THAT RESPONSE FROM FROM FIRST RESPONDERS HOW IT COULD TAKE A LITTLE BIT LONGER TO GET OUT THERE BECAUSE YOU GUYS ARE DEALING WITH THE SAME CONDITIONS THAT WE’RE DEALING WITH OUT THERE. SO KIND OF TALK ABOUT THE PREPARATIONS THAT YOU GO THROUGH AND THE CHALLENGES THAT YOU FACE WHEN YOU’RE RESPONDING TO ANY ACCIDENTS LIKE THIS. SO OBVIOUSLY WE HAVE TO TAKE IT SLOWER, YOU KNOW, OBVIOUSLY AND AND WE HAVE SPECIALIZED EQUIPMENT LIKE MY PATROL CAR HAS STUDIED TIRES ON IT THAT HELPS ME GET A LITTLE BIT BETTER TRACTION, BUT STILL OH, YOU KNOW IT DOESN’’ NECESSARILY HELP ME STOP ANY BETTER THAN ANYTHING ELSE AND SO, YOU KNOW, IT TAKES US TIME TO GET THERE AND THEN VERY YOU KNOW VERY OFTEN WHEN THERE’S A CRASH ON THE INTERSTATE IT BLOCK TSHE ROADWAY. IT’S IN THE ROADWAY. AND SO THAT CREATES AHO WLE NOTHER ISSUE OF TRAFFIC A WHOLE ANOTHER ISSUE OF DANGER ELEMENT OF DANGER IN THERE. AND SO REALLY WHEN PEOPLE ARE ARE APPROACHING SCENES LIKE THAT. THEY SEE, YOU KNOW LIE TO SEE TH AT AMBER LIGHTS OF RECORD DRIVERS. ARE THEY SEE THE RED AND BLUE LIGHTS REAYLL SLOW DOWN BUT REALLY MOVE OVER AND PAY ATTENTION PUT THAT PNEHO DOWN. DON’T BE FILMING US ON THE SIDE OF THE ROAD BECAUSE THAT’S JUST DISTRACTING FOR YOU AS THE DRIVER JUST REALLY PAY ATTENTION. AND TN HETHE OTHER THING WHERE YOU’RE STEEP BELL WHERE YOU KNOW, WE SEE SLOW. VEHICLE CRASHES THAT DON’T HAVE TO BE INJURY AND THEY ENDP U BEING INJURY BECAUSE SOMEBODY DIDN’T HAVE THEIR SEATBELT ON AND TROOPER FOSTER. I MEAN, WE’VE HAD A COUPLEF O WIERNT EVENTS SO FAR THIS SEASON, YOU KNOW, WE HAD A BIT MORE OF AN ICE STORM A COUPLE WEEKS A.GO SO HOW DOES THIS STORM KIND OF DIFFER FROM THAT OR HOW IS IT THE SAME FROM WHAT YOU’RE SEEING? UM, REALLY I MEAN OBVIOUSLY WHEN YO HUAVE ICE STORM YOU HAVE ICE DOWN ON THE GROUND AND THEN YOU HAVE THAT SNOW ON TOP OF IT ONCE THAT SNOW GETS PACKED IN OR THE SLEET GETS PACKED IN. IT BECOMES REAYLL DANGEROUS. WE DIDN’T HAVE A LOT OF THAT. HOWEVE TR,HE GROUND TEMPERATURES ARE STILL WARM ENOUGH AND THEN THE VEHICLE’S DRIVING OVER IT TO WHERE IT DOES MELT A LOT OF THIS SNOW AND IT IS TURNGNI TO ICE WITH AIR TEMPERATURES. SO WE ARE SINGEE POCKETS OR SPOTS OF OF ICE. AND SO PEOPLE JUST NEED TO SWLO DOWN AND TAKE CARE THE OTHER THING THAT WE’RE NOTICING WHEN WE’RE RESPONDING TO CRASHES IS THAT PEOPLE AREN’T DRESSED FOR THIS WEATHER. IT’S YOU KNOW, THESE WINDCHILLS ARE VERY COLD AND IF YOU DO GET INTO A SPOT ITAN C BE VERY QUICKLY WHERE YOU’RE IN A DANGEROUS SITUATION. SO REALLY DRESS FOR THIS WEATHER IN CASE YOU HAVE TO BE OUT IN IT. ALL RIGHT TROOPER ERIC FOSTER BEFORE WE GO ANY FINAL PIECES OF ADVICE FOR PEOPLE. AS THEY’RE WATCHING RIGHT NOW GETTING READY TO START THEIR DAY. IT’S IT’S OKAY. UYO CAN TRAVEL IN THIS I WOULD JUST SAY OBVIOUSLY SLOW DOWN MAKE SURE YOU HAVEOU YR CELL PHONE WITH YOU IN CASE YOU DO GET IN A SITUATION AND THEN ALWAYS, YOU KNOW, IF YOU NEED HELP CALL THE OKLAHOMA HIGHWAY PATROL 901 AND WILL RESPOND. OKAY, AS ALWAYS TROOPER ERIC FOSTER. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR TAKING SOME TIME T