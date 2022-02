Oklahoma highways covered in packed snow, ice Updated: 10:30 PM CST Feb 2, 2022



AREA TONIGHT. HOW IS THE TURNPIKE LOOKING THIS EVENING? DILL:ON EVAN IS RIGHT. HERE IS I 35. THAT IS THE INTERCHANGE OF THE TURNER TURNPIKE AND IT IS JUST A SNOWY AND ICY MESS THIS EVENING. WE DROVE UP AND DOWN THE TURNER TURNPIKE THROUGHOUT THE EVENING. HERE’S WHAT WE SAW. THE YDA STARTED WITH DRY ROADS AND CALM CONDITIONS. BUT WHEN THE SNOW ARRIVED, IT ME DCAOWN FAST. ROADS BECAME SLIPPERY QUICKLY. AND BY THE EVENING COMMUTE IT WAS TOUGH GOING. THE HIGHWAYS WERE OK, ALTHOUGH THE LANES WERE HARD TO SEE, BUT THE UNPLOWED SIDE STREETS WERE WORSE ESPECIALLY AFTER THE SUN WENT DOWN. HERE IN LUTHER, STORES CLONGSI EARLY AS THE SNOW KEPT COMING DOWN. AND IT CONTINUES TO COME DOWN LATE THIS EVENING. AS WE WERE COMING BACK FROM THE LUTHER AREA TOHE T INTERCHANGE, WE WERE NOTICINGHERE T WERE NOT MANY ACCIDENTS OUT ON THE TURNER TURNPI.KE BUTEO PPLE WERE TAKING IT VERY SLOW. YOU CANNOT SEE THE LANE LINES AND IT IS JUST A LITTLE DANGEROUS TOU THERE IF YOU ARE NOT TAKING IT SLOWLY. I CAN OYNL IMAGINE AFTER A NIGHT OFNO SW, HOW I