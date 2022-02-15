Trending News

Oklahoma hospital takes security measures after online attacks

February 15, 2022
An Oklahoma hospital is taking extra security measures after online attacks.Mercy Hospital will have extra security and the ICU is on lockdown after online attacks.The hospital said that a local group protested last week and made claims about the COVID-19 protocol.Mercy said that there is no “Fauci protocol” and that they don’t get government vouchers for giving COVID-19 patients certain medicines. The hospital said that they are working to get a restraining order. Security will be at the ER entrance 24/7.

