Oklahoma hosts Baugh and No. 22 TCU

TCU Horned Frogs (20-10, 9-8 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (14-16, 4-13 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; (*22*), 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -2; over/below is 143

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 TCU visits the Oklahoma Sooners after Damion Baugh scored 24 issues in TCU’s 75-73 win over the Texas Longhorns.

The Sooners are 8-7 on their house courtroom. Oklahoma is 8-9 in video games determined through 10 or extra issues.

The Horned Frogs are 9-8 in opposition to Big 12 fighters. TCU leads the Big 12 with 10.2 offensive rebounds consistent with sport led through Eddie Lampkin Jr. averaging 2.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Sherfield is averaging 16 issues and 3.3 assists for the Sooners. Jalen Hill is averaging 11.0 issues during the last 10 video games for Oklahoma.

Baugh is averaging 13 issues, 6.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Horned Frogs. Emanuel Miller is averaging 13.3 issues and 6.9 rebounds during the last 10 video games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 3-7, averaging 69.7 issues, 29.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks consistent with sport whilst taking pictures 44.0% from the sector. Their fighters have averaged 75.2 issues consistent with sport.

Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 72.7 issues, 31.0 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks consistent with sport whilst taking pictures 46.6% from the sector. Their fighters have averaged 74.9 issues.

The Associated Press created this tale the usage of generation equipped through Data Skrive and knowledge from Sportradar.

