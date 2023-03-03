Oklahoma

Oklahoma hosts No. 22 TCU following Uzan’s 20-point game

March 3, 2023
TCU Horned Frogs (20-10, 9-8 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (14-16, 4-13 Big 12) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

TCU Horned Frogs (20-10, 9-8 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (14-16, 4-13 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma performs the No. 22 TCU Horned Frogs after Milos Uzan scored 20 issues in Oklahoma’s 85-69 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Sooners have long gone 8-7 in house video games. Oklahoma averages 12.8 turnovers in line with game and is 5- when it turns the ball over not up to its warring parties.

The Horned Frogs are 9-8 in Big 12 play. TCU is the highest workforce within the Big 12 with 40.4 issues in line with game within the paint led via (*22*) Miller averaging 7.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Sherfield is capturing 41.0% and averaging 16.0 issues for the Sooners. Jalen Hill is averaging 11.0 issues during the last 10 video games for Oklahoma.

Mike Miles is capturing 49.8% and averaging 17.2 issues for the Horned Frogs. Damion Baugh is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers during the last 10 video games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 3-7, averaging 69.7 issues, 29.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and a couple of.7 blocks in line with game whilst capturing 44.0% from the sector. Their warring parties have averaged 75.2 issues in line with game.

Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 72.7 issues, 31.0 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.3 steals and four.0 blocks in line with game whilst capturing 46.6% from the sector. Their warring parties have averaged 74.9 issues.

The Associated Press created this tale the usage of era supplied via Data Skrive and information from Sportradar.

