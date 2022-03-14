Oklahoma investigators look into hazing allegation against school

Oklahoma investigators confirmed they’re trying into hazing allegations in opposition to a neighborhood college district.The investigation into “hazing” stems from a lawsuit in opposition to the Kingfisher college district. The Kingfisher soccer group’s coaches are going through a lawsuit together with the varsity district.In court docket paperwork, a graduate of the varsity accuses the coaches of hazing gamers and stated it “rose to a stage of torture.”The hazing was allegedly used to “weed out the weak, toughen them up, make them imply and switch them into bullies.”The plaintiff claims psychological and bodily abuse.The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed they’re trying into the allegations.”The stories of abuse are deeply troubling. A tradition that permits it can’t be tolerated,” State Superintendent Pleasure Hofmeister stated. “These are critical claims and we’re investigating totally.”KOCO 5 reached out to the legal professional for the district for remark in addition to the district itself. We now have not heard again.
