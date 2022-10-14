Oklahoma-Kansas: One Big Thing – Sports Illustrated Oklahoma Sooners News, Analysis and More

Oklahoma

October 14, 2022
Chronicle Reporter


What’s greater this week than quarterback play?

If Dillon Gabriel can go for Oklahoma — Brent Venables mentioned he’d know by Thursday — then the Sooner offense has an opportunity to get again to what it was, and OU has an opportunity to win the sport. If Gabriel had a setback this week and can’t go, do the Sooners have any shot?

Having to observe from the sideline in his first OU-Texas sport, Gabriel mentioned, was terrible.

“It’s not the easiest,” he mentioned. “That’s an environment I’d love to play in and one that I really wanted to. So that was tough. But I’m trusting God’s plan and know that he’s got a path for me and I just got to continue to trust it. Most importantly, super grateful and thankful to be out here this week.”

story by The Texas Tribune Source link

