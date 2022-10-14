Oklahoma-Kansas: One Big Thing – Sports Illustrated Oklahoma Sooners News, Analysis and More

What’s greater this week than quarterback play?
If Dillon Gabriel can go for Oklahoma — Brent Venables mentioned he’d know by Thursday — then the Sooner offense has an opportunity to get again to what it was, and OU has an opportunity to win the sport. If Gabriel had a setback this week and can’t go, do the Sooners have any shot?
Having to observe from the sideline in his first OU-Texas sport, Gabriel mentioned, was terrible.
“It’s not the easiest,” he mentioned. “That’s an environment I’d love to play in and one that I really wanted to. So that was tough. But I’m trusting God’s plan and know that he’s got a path for me and I just got to continue to trust it. Most importantly, super grateful and thankful to be out here this week.”
On the Kansas aspect, the Jayhawks undoubtedly have high backup Jason Bean accessible, however may they even have the companies of Jalon Daniels? Snicker if you would like, however Daniels was taking part in at a degree the nationwide pundits have been together with him in early Heisman speak. His QBR a month into the season was the very best of all time, and he was among the many high 3-5 nationally in yards, offense and touchdowns.
But Daniels took a success to his shoulder final week and left the TCU sport. It was reported earlier this week that his season was accomplished, to which Daniels posted it was “news to me” and later turned up in coach Lance Leipold’s workplace with noticeable mobility within the joint.
Scroll to Continue
Bean is nice. He accomplished 14 passes for 262 yards and 4 touchdowns final week towards the Horned Frogs, and final 12 months towards OU, Bean threw for 246 yards and a landing and ran for 59 yards as KU led 10-0 at halftime and 17-7 within the third quarter. He’s good, and he’s quick, a worthwhile asset within the floor sport.
Gabriel, however, assuming he efficiently accomplished concussion protocol, shouldn’t run in any respect. Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby will wish to keep away from utilizing him within the working sport — that’s what final week’s wildcat packages have been for — and might wish to assign a max-defend safety element when it’s time to throw.
“I think everybody understands (when) Dillon’s playing, we’re a little bit different, for sure,” Lebby mentioned.
If Gabriel can’t go, or if he suffers a setback through the sport, what’s the subsequent choice? Back to the wildcat? Will Davis Beville resume his spot as the highest backup? Or will General Booty — who Lebby mentioned was repped and able to go final week earlier than a “minor deal pregame” that stored him off the sphere — step in? Or may freshman Nick Evers get the decision this time? And as everybody has been asking all week: the place the heck is Micah Bowens?
Whoever takes snaps, Lebby needs to see the offense play cleaner throughout the board.
“We’ve seen us be capable,” Lebby mentioned. “It wasn’t too long ago that we were playing a heck of a lot better.”
story by The Texas Tribune Source link