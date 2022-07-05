Oklahoma Lands Commitment from Norman North Prospect

Oklahoma obtained a verbal dedication on Sunday from an area highschool star within the 2023 recruiting class.
Chapman McKown, a operating again and return man at Norman North, introduced his verbal pledge to the Sooners through Twitter.
McKown instructed AllSooners he was born and raised in Norman, however he hasn’t all the time been a Sooner fan.
“I grew up an Oklahoma State fan,” McKown instructed AllSooners. I wasn’t actually massive time on the Sooners. I by no means would’ve pictured myself enjoying right here. But Coach (Brent) Venables acquired the job in December and he referred to as me — and I’ve been a fan ever since.”
The 5-foot-6, 165-pound McKown is likely one of the most explosive gamers within the state. Sources say he’ll be a most popular walk-on at OU subsequent 12 months after selecting the Sooners over scholarship provides from Navy, Air Force and Army.
“I will have a scholarship,” McKown stated. “But the details of that scholarship I’ll just keep between coach Venables and myself.”
McKown took his official go to to OU this weekend and in addition attended OU’s Elite Junior Day in March.
Scroll to Continue
“It was great,” McKown stated. “I just felt at home. It felt great being around a staff that truly felt like they believed in me. There’s no place I’d rather be. I feel like I can make an immediate impact.”
In 11 video games as a junior final 12 months, McKown rushed for 1,304 yards (7.9-yard common) and added 156 receiving yards (22.2 yards per catch).
McKown has performed three varsity seasons with the Timberwolves.
The speedy McKown additionally runs observe, the place he has posted a ten.65 within the 100 meters, and he stated the OU coaches instructed him he’d instantly be one of many quickest, quickest gamers on campus.
McKown stated the December name from Venables and the chance to get to know the Sooners’ new head coach and his employees give him cause to be “All In” for OU.
“Getting to know about the program and all the changes he wants to make at OU, the culture,” McKown stated. “The program was already in a great spot, so it’s not like he’s coming in making all these changes. It was already elite. But he said what’s different now is the players and the culture. It’s gonna change. That’s what I’m gonna be a part of. It’s more on an emotional and spiritual level now. We’re gonna win even more games, and we’re gonna win championships.
“I’m grateful to have this opportunity.”
story by The Texas Tribune Source link