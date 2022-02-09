Oklahoma law enforcement involved in standoff situation

Law enforcement is involved in a standoff situation Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City.Authorities said the standoff is near Southwest 86th Street and South Hillcrest Drive, near South Pennsylvania Avenue. People are asked to avoid the area.KOCO 5 will provide more details when they become available.

Law enforcement is involved in a standoff situation Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City.

Authorities said the standoff is near Southwest 86th Street and South Hillcrest Drive, near South Pennsylvania Avenue. People are asked to avoid the area.

KOCO 5 will provide more details when they become available.

This content is imported from Twitter.

You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.