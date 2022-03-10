Oklahoma law enforcement search for Ardmore shooting suspect

Authorities say a person sought in reference to a double capturing earlier this week was discovered useless.KXII reported that Clarence Jerrod Simpson was discovered useless inside a vacant house in Ardmore. He appeared to have shot himself, based on police.Authentic StoryAuthorities are trying to find a person accused of killing one particular person and injuring one other throughout a capturing Monday at an Ardmore house complicated. Shortly earlier than 10:10 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a capturing on the Pecan Creek Residences. Officers discovered two capturing victims – a male and a feminine – exterior the house complicated, police mentioned.Authorities tried first assist, however they pronounced the girl useless on the scene. First responders flew the male sufferer to a hospital in important situation.Police haven’t launched the victims’ names.The Ardmore Police Division recognized the suspect as Clarence Jerrod Simpson, a person who police mentioned additionally goes by the identify Jay. They mentioned he fled the scene earlier than police arrived.Police mentioned Simpson and the feminine sufferer dated. Authorities imagine their relationship was the motivation behind the capturing.Simpson’s final identified location was within the Ada space, based on police. He additionally has ties to Ardmore, Oklahoma Metropolis, Shawnee and Tecumseh.Simpson is 5 ft, 5 inches tall and weighs 169 kilos. He’s thought-about armed and harmful.Anybody with details about Simpson’s location is requested to name 911 or the Ardmore Police Division at 580-223-1212.

Authorities say a person sought in reference to a double capturing earlier this week was discovered useless.

KXII reported that Clarence Jerrod Simpson was discovered useless inside a vacant house in Ardmore. He appeared to have shot himself, based on police.

Authentic Story

Authorities are trying to find a person accused of killing one particular person and injuring one other throughout a capturing Monday at an Ardmore house complicated.

Shortly earlier than 10:10 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a capturing on the Pecan Creek Residences. Officers discovered two capturing victims – a male and a feminine – exterior the house complicated, police mentioned.

Authorities tried first assist, however they pronounced the girl useless on the scene. First responders flew the male sufferer to a hospital in important situation.

Police haven’t launched the victims’ names.

The Ardmore Police Division recognized the suspect as Clarence Jerrod Simpson, a person who police mentioned additionally goes by the identify Jay. They mentioned he fled the scene earlier than police arrived.

Police mentioned Simpson and the feminine sufferer dated. Authorities imagine their relationship was the motivation behind the capturing.

Simpson’s final identified location was within the Ada space, based on police. He additionally has ties to Ardmore, Oklahoma Metropolis, Shawnee and Tecumseh.

Simpson is 5 ft, 5 inches tall and weighs 169 kilos. He’s thought-about armed and harmful.

Anybody with details about Simpson’s location is requested to name 911 or the Ardmore Police Division at 580-223-1212.

