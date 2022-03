Oklahoma lawmaker discusses anti-human trafficking bill

Oklahoma lawmaker discusses anti-human trafficking invoice The Oklahoma Home of Representatives accredited laws to create a human trafficking response unit. Up to date: 11:28 AM CDT Mar 14, 2022



MONDAY. THAT IS YOUR LATEST 5+5 FORECAST. SHELBY HELPING VICTIMS OF HUMAN TRAFFICKING. NOW THERE IS A BILL THAT WILL HELP LAW ENFORCEMENTN I THEIR FIGHTOT PROTECT VICTIMS .VERY IMPORNTTA LEGISLATION FOR PEOPLE ACROSS THE STATE. HOWIG B OF A PROBLEM IS HUMAN TRAFFICKING ACROSS THE STA?TE P.RE BOATMAN: THE RLEA PROBLEM IS WE DO NOT KNOW. THERE IS NOT CONSOLIDATED DATA. THERE IS NOT A WAYF O TRACKING. WE HONESTLY DON’T KNOW HOW BAD IT IS. SHELBY: IS THE REASON WHY THIS LEGISLATION IS MAKING ITS WAY THROUGH, IT WILL CREATE THIS DATABASE. WALK ME THROUGH WHAT THE DATABASE WILL COMPILE AND WHY THAT IS SO NEEDED. RE BOATMAN: WE CREATED A TASK FORCE LAST LEGISLATIVE SESSION. THERE IS NOT THIS ABILITY TO CONSOLIDATE AND TRACK DA.TA THIS WILL ALLOW LOCAL POLICE AND SHERIFF DEPARTMTS, BUREAU OF NARCOTSIC. IT WILL ALSO TIE IN DHS. IT WILL SOAL AOWLL NON-GOER VIIMCT SERVICES SO THEY CAN START TO S. SHELBY: YOU MENTIONED THAT TASK FORCE THERE. TELL ME A LITTLE BIT ABOUT WHAT YOU LEARNED. RE BOATMAN: THE FACT THAT WE DON’TAV HE GOOD DATA AND WE DON’T HAVE A WAY TO GO AND ATTACK THIS PROBLEM, THE OTHER WAS TRYING TO COORDINATE EFFORTS. TRYING TO STAY ON THE SAME PAGE WITH BEST PRACTIS.CE TRYING TO WORK WITH ORGANIZATIONS. SHELBY: ONE OFHE T BIGGEST THINGS WE ALWAYS HEAR HUMAN TRAFFICKING IS IT COULD BE IN PLAIN SIGHT. WHAT WOULD YOU ENCOURAGE EVERYDAY OKLAHOMANS TO BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR SO WE CAN A HLLELP WITH THIS ISSUE? REP. BOATM:AN WHEN WE TALK ABOUT HUNMA TRAFFICKING, WE THINK ABOUT TRAFFICKING PEOPLE FROM STATE TO STATE. THATS I NOT REALLY THE PROBLEM WE HAVE AN OKLAHOMA. THAT IS A PROBLEM BUT IT IS NOT THE MAJORITY OF THE CASES. THE MAJORITY OF THE PROEMBL IS HOMEGROWN. THESE ARE OUR SONSND A DAUGHTERS BEING TRAFFICKED BY PEOPLE WHO KNOW THEM AND PROVIDED TO CITIZENS OF OKLAHOMA. WE ALSO HAVE A LABOR TRAFFICKING SITE. IF THAT WAS THE NUMBER ONE THING I COULD GET PEOPLTOE RECOGNIZE, IT IS NOT SOME SPECIFIC SET OF SKILLS, TSHI IS A HOMEGROWN ISSUE OF OUR KIDS. SHEL:BY THAT IS WHAT A LOT OF PEOPLE PICTURE WHEN THEY PICTURE IT. WOULD YOU ENCOURAGE PEOE,PL IF SOMETHING FEELS OFF, SHOULD WE ALL BE NOT AFRAID TO CALL LAW ENFORCEMENT? WHAT WOULD YOU ENCOURAGE PEOPLE TO DO? IF USE EXPECT SOMETHING — IF YOU SUSPECT SOMETHING FEELS WRONG? REP. BOATMAN: ABSOLUTELY. IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING. I WOULD MUCH RATHER BE CAUGHT IN AN AWKWARD SITUATION WHERE POLICE SAY, “,NO THIS WAS FINE. NOT ANYTHING WE HAVE TO GET INVOLVED WITH.” THAN TO HAVE A CHILD WHO DOESN’T GET SUPPORTED AND CONTINUES TO BE TRAFFICKED BECAUSE I DIDN’T SAY SOMETHING. PLEASE SPEAK UP. SHELBY: THAT IS THE DATABASE THE BILL WILL REALLY TACKLE. WHAT IS THE CURRENT SITUATION AND WHY WAS THERE THE NEED FOR THIS IMPLEMENTATION? REP. BOATMAN: DIFFERENT GROUPS OF LAW ENFORCEMENT HEAV THEIR OWN DATABASES. THERE IS NOTN A ABILITY TO COME TOGETHER AND SHARE THAT DATA. IT HAS TO BE DONE IN A WAY YOU CAN PROCTTE CONFIDENTIALI AND STILL BE ABLE TO KNOW WHO YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT AND DO SEARCHES ANDNV IESTIGATIONS. SHEL:BY WE ARE TALKING ABOUT THE VICTIMS, WILL THERE BE A WAY TRACK PERPETRATORS? REP. BOATMAN: THAT IS GOING TO BE A BIG PART OF IT. ABSOLUTELY. SHEL:BY WHERE DO THEY G NOW, WHERE IT IS CURRENTLY AND WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN? REP. BTMOAAN: WE FINISHED IN THE HOUSE PROCESS. WE VOTED THAT GOES OVER TO THE SENATE. ON THE SENATE SIDE,N O THE TASK RCFOE PROJECT AS WELL, A VERY EPDE BACKGROUND IN LAW ENFORCEMT.EN IT SHOULD GO WELL OVER THERE BUT HAVE GOT TO TGE IT THROUGH THEIR COURT PROCESS AS WELL. I DO TNO THINK ANYONE IS GOING TO STAND UP AND VEOT — THE BIG CHALLENGE IS TO PUT FUNDING BEHIND IT. HAVE CONVERSATNSIO ABOUT PUTTING SOME DOLLARS BEHIND IT. SHELBY: A LOT OF MOVEMENT FOR HE