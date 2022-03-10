Oklahoma lawmakers pass bill to help wait for driver’s license







Oklahoma lawmakers passed a bill in the Senate that will help the wait for a driver’s license. It would create a new agency with the goal of streamlining the process. Creating consistency, transparency and providing a better product are all goals that are hoped to be reached by Service Oklahoma, a new state agency that would take over driver’s license operations.“It will be a one-stop shop, for not only tag agents, who now will be licensed operators, but a one-stop shop for the citizens of Oklahoma,” said Sen. Chuck Hall, (R) Perry.The struggle to get a driver’s license is an ongoing issue in Oklahoma.“The citizens are frustrated with the quality of service and the long lines related to Real ID,” Hall said.Tag agents in the state are currently working with two separate agencies: DPS and OTC.“It got kind of confusing because DPS really needs to be in the business of public safety and OTC needs to be in the business of tax collection,” Hall said.The new state agency, Service Oklahoma, could solve the problem.“What we want to do is create an environment that no matter what provider of these tags and license services you go to, the product is going to be the same. It’ll be the same operating hours, it’ll be the same services, it’ll be the same service standard,” Hall said.The bill passed the Senate and will now be heard in the House, then has to be signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt.“I can’t get it to his desk fast enough,” Hall said.It promises to serve Oklahomans in every county.“Sometimes rural areas are left out and this will actually help I think to have access to licensing and tag agents,” said Sen. Roland Pederson, (R) Burlington.A deadline is just over one year away to clear the backlog for Oklahoma’s Real ID requirement. “The clock is ticking and it is time that we put in a service model that will hopefully get us through the backlog and keep the citizens of Oklahoma happy in the process,” Hall said.Come Nov. 1, Service Oklahoma will take over driver’s license services, coordinating with tag agencies, and by January titles and tags will be moved over to Service Oklahoma, as well.

