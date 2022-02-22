Oklahoma lawmakers pass bill to legalize sports betting

Oklahoma lawmakers passed a bill to legalize sports betting. A bill that would legalize sports betting at tribal casinos in Oklahoma is moving forward. A House committee advanced the bill six to four late Monday afternoon.The biggest issue is that before the bill can be passed and signed into law by the governor is that it will likely require the governor to sit down with the tribes and discuss their gaming compact. However, the working relationship between the two is not great at the moment.That issue aside, the bill is being presented as an economic boost for the tribes and the state. Republican Rep. Ken Luttrell is the sponsor.Luttrell said that Mississippi is making one million dollars a month in sports betting revenue and that Oklahomans will continue to be on sports whether it is legal or not.”Oklahomans are sending millions of their dollars down to the Caribbean in online sports betting. The state is making no income from that. No share from that. The tribes are not getting any share of that income,” Luttrell said.One thing the bill would not allow is online sports betting. All betting would have to be in-person at a tribal casino.The bill will now move to a full house for what could be a spirited debate.

