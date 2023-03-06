Oklahoma Legislator Hosts COVID-19 Vigil At State Capitol

Thousands of Oklahomans impacted via COVID-19 accrued to bear in mind the ones misplaced as state Sen. Paul Rosino held a remembrance rite out of doors of the state capitol.

Rosino misplaced his son, Gregory Rosino, on July 4, 2021, and sought after to honor his son and the entire lives misplaced to the fatal illness.

“Oklahomans are struggling each day, and individuals are beginning to disregard that because the pandemic is winging away, we’ve got misplaced such a lot of other people and we must be type and loving,” Sen. Rosino stated.

Guests in attendance introduced footage and mementos to the stairs of the capitol’s south facet.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt led the rite with a invocation adopted via speeches from legislative leaders and the archdiocese of Oklahoma City.