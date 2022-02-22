Oklahoma Legislature to consider 35% pay raises for state troopers

Front Page Sports

February 22, 2022
Republican state lawmakers are pursuing 35% pay raises for Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers. 

Top state lawmakers have said increasing trooper pay is a priority this legislative session in order to recruit top law enforcement officers to the Department of Public Safety. 

The House Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee on Public Safety advanced legislation Monday to grant 35% pay raises to commissioned Highway Patrol officers.

The raises are expected to cost $17 million next year, and would take effect for troopers at all salary levels. If approved, starting pay for troopers would jump to about $54,000 annually.

State public safety officials have said the pay raises are needed because trooper salaries have fallen below those offered at other law enforcement agencies across the state. 

Rep. Ross Ford, R-Tulsa, said the pay bump would make Highway Patrol troopers the state’s highest paid law enforcement officers. Edmond Police currently offers the highest salaries in the state, Ford said, referencing compensation information gathered by the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police. 

Ford

When state trooper pay is “woefully behind” what other law enforcement agencies offer, the Highway Patrol isn’t able to attract the best and brightest officers, said Ford, who chairs the public safety subcommittee and introduced House Bill 4386 to implement the pay raises. 

“It’s imperative on the state to be competitive, and I also believe it’s imperative on the state of Oklahoma that we pay our troopers and other law enforcement what they deserve,” Ford said. 

